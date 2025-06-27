New Bat Viruses in China Spark Serious Concerns: Greater Risks for Humans and Livestock

In recent years, the Yunnan Province in China has become a focal point for scientific research due to its diverse ecosystem and proximity to both wildlife and human populations. As researchers explore the rich biodiversity of the region, new discoveries continue to emerge, many of which are unsettling. Among the most concerning findings are newly identified viruses in bats, which may pose a significant risk to both human health and livestock.

New Viruses Discovered

A team of international researchers recently analyzed kidney tissue samples from 142 bats collected between 2017 and 2021 in Yunnan. Their work, published in PLOS Pathogens, led to the identification of 22 previously unknown viruses. Among these, two viruses stood out due to their genetic similarities to henipaviruses, the pathogens responsible for deadly outbreaks like Hendra and Nipah. These viruses have been linked to human deaths in the past, adding a layer of urgency to this new discovery.

These two newly identified viruses, named Henipavirus 1 and Henipavirus 2, share a 52% to 57% genetic match with the henipaviruses responsible for past human outbreaks. Researchers are particularly concerned about the potential for transmission from bats to humans or livestock. The viruses were found in the bats’ kidneys, an organ associated with urine production. This suggests a possible pathway for transmission through bodily fluids, particularly urine, which could contaminate the environment, fruits, or water consumed by humans or animals.

A Hotspot for Zoonotic Diseases

Yunnan’s combination of a rich biodiversity and frequent interactions between wildlife and human populations make it an ideal environment for the emergence of zoonotic diseases—those that can jump from animals to humans. Similar conditions in regions like Malaysia have already contributed to past outbreaks of the Nipah virus.

Colorized transmission electron micrograph of a mature Nipah virus extracellular particle (purple) near the periphery of an infected VERO cell (brown). Image taken and retouched at NIAID’s Integrated Research Center at Fort Detrick. Credits: NIAID

Vinod Balasubramaniam, a molecular virologist at Monash University in Australia, emphasizes the importance of enhanced surveillance and prevention in such areas. “These viruses are particularly concerning because they could spread through contaminated food or water,” said Balasubramaniam. “Vigilance is essential to prevent another public health crisis.”

Uncovering Hidden Threats

In addition to the discovery of new viruses, the study also uncovered two new bacterial species and an unknown single-celled parasite. One of the newly identified bacterial species, Flavobacterium yunnanensis, could also present potential health risks. This highlights the need for broader research into the full range of microorganisms hosted by bats.

Researchers suggest that internal organs, such as kidneys, may harbor a broader array of pathogens than previously thought. Most studies have focused on bat excretions, like saliva and feces, while neglecting other tissues that might contain important microbial threats. This shift in focus is crucial for understanding how diseases can spread from bats to other species.