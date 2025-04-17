125-Million-Year-Old Ancient Predator Found With Mammals Still in Its Belly!

In northeastern China, paleontologists have uncovered two previously unknown species of feathered theropod dinosaurs dating back 125 million years. One of these fossils includes direct evidence of mammal predation—an unprecedented find that sheds new light on the behaviors and ecological roles of small carnivorous dinosaurs in the early Cretaceous period.

Exceptional Fossils From The Jehol Biota

The discoveries come from the Jehol Biota, a fossil-rich ecosystem in what is now Lingyuan. Known for its exceptional preservation, the site has yielded yet another set of remarkable specimens: Sinosauropteryx lingyuanensis and Huadanosaurus sinensis.



Both species were analyzed in a new study published in the journal National Science Review by researchers from the Natural History Museum of China and the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

New Genus and a Predator’s Last Meal

Among the most extraordinary aspects of the discovery is that Huadanosaurus sinensis represents both a new species and a new genus of small, feathered coelurosaurian theropods. Classified as compsognathid-like carnivores, these dinosaurs were compact, agile hunters.



What makes Huadanosaurus unique is that its fossilized remains contain the skeletons of two ancient mammals—a complete eutriconodont and fragments of a eutherian.

This marks the first direct evidence of dinosaur-mammal predation ever found within the Jehol Biota.



According to Qiu Rui, associate researcher at the Natural History Museum of China and co-lead author of the study, “Huadanosaurus had robust jaws and powerful neck muscles, suggesting it could swiftly kill prey through its strong biting force, enabling it to hunt mammals efficiently.”

Credit: National Science Review

Diversity in Hunting Strategies

The second species, Sinosauropteryx lingyuanensis, belongs to a previously established genus but is now confirmed as a new species due to several distinct anatomical features.



These include “a large oval concavity between the anterior margin of the antorbital fossa and the maxilla; large lacrimal recess on the lacrimal, U-shaped bifurcation at the posteroventral margin of the dentary, small and crescent-shaped external mandibular fenestra, and fan-shaped neural spine on the axis.”

The study’s large-scale comparison of 504 theropod species suggests that these sinosauropterygids form “a unique branch at the base of Coelurosauria,” according to Wang Xiaolin, researcher at the Institute of Vertebrate Paleontology and Paleoanthropology (IVPP) and co-author of the study.

The Land Cracked, and Dinosaurs Adapted

The fossil record from this region is not only biologically rich but geologically dynamic. Tectonic activity during the Early Cretaceous led to the breakup of the North China Craton (NCC), creating rift basins that dramatically altered the environment. These disruptions intensified competition and forced evolutionary adaptations in many species.

“In most Mesozoic ecosystems, a single dinosaur lineage occupied one niche,” said Zhou Zhonghe, another IVPP researcher and co-author of the study. “But here in Liaoning, sinosauropterygids evolved three hunting strategies, while distantly related groups like dromaeosaurs and tyrannosaurs overlapped in similar roles.”

This convergence of environmental transformation and biological adaptation likely contributed to the rapid diversification of predators in the region.