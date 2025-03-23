3,000-Year-Old Secret Found in King Tutankhamun’s Tomb

A set of humble clay trays and wooden staffs buried alongside King Tutankhamun’s glittering treasures might hold clues to a groundbreaking shift in ancient Egyptian burial practices, possibly initiated by the boy king himself. These newly reexamined artifacts point to what could be the first archaeological traces of the powerful Awakening of Osiris ritual.

A Few Forgotten Relics May Rewrite Egypt’s Spiritual Legacy

Beyond the dazzling golden mask and jewel-covered sarcophagus, Tutankhamun’s tomb contained objects that once seemed too ordinary to matter. Four crudely crafted clay trays and four slender wooden staffs, each over a meter tall, were placed just 1.5 meters from the pharaoh’s sarcophagus.

For Nicholas Brown, a researcher at Yale University, their position and composition suggest a deliberate role in an early form of sacred ritual. According to Brown’s study published in Journal of Egyptian Archaeology, the arrangement echoes scenes from later periods showing the Awakening of Osiris—a ritual in which the dead pharaoh, transformed into the god Osiris, is spiritually reawakened by priests.

A Ritual Of Rebirth, Rooted In River And Soil

What makes this interpretation compelling is the symbolic language of the materials. The clay trays, shaped from Nile mud, were likely used for libations—ritual water offerings—poured over reed matting. This setting was meant to preserve the water’s symbolic purity, reflecting the belief that Nile water could help revive the body of the deceased.

The wooden staffs, placed near the pharaoh’s head, may have played a central role in ritually “waking” him. Similar gestures are depicted in later funerary art, showing staffs raised behind Osiris’s head. Together, these humble items may have formed the prototype of a rite that would later become central to Egyptian funerary theology.

Two of the three complete mud trays from Tutankhamun’s tomb

Another Possibility: Torches And Sacred Milk

An alternate reading comes from Jacobus van Dijk, of the University of Groningen, who suggests the trays were used in the “spell of the four torches.” In this version, four torchbearers stand at the corners of the sarcophagus, guiding the king through the underworld.



Each torch is extinguished in a tray filled with milk from a white cow, invoking purity and rebirth in a different symbolic register.

Brown finds this interpretation equally plausible. Egyptian ritual objects were often polyvalent—used in different contexts with layered meanings.

Another Possibility: Torches And Sacred Milk

An alternate reading comes from Jacobus van Dijk, of the University of Groningen, who suggests the trays were used in the “spell of the four torches.”



In this version, four torchbearers stand at the corners of the sarcophagus, guiding the king through the underworld. Brown finds this interpretation equally plausible. Egyptian ritual objects were often polyvalent—used in different contexts with layered meanings.

“I’m pretty convinced that what we’re seeing within Tutankhamun’s burial chamber is probably the earliest iteration of this ritual that we can see in the archaeological record,” he explained.

Ritual Reform In The Shadow Of Akhenaten

Tutankhamun’s brief rule followed the dramatic religious revolution of Akhenaten, who disrupted centuries of tradition by introducing exclusive worship of the sun god Aten.

In response, the young pharaoh and his advisers sought to restore the older, polytheistic faith—possibly using innovative funerary rites to symbolically re-anchor the monarchy in tradition.

One telling detail highlighted by Salima Ikram, at the American University in Cairo, adds to this narrative. She notes that “It’s quite possible that what we see in Tutankhamun’s burial is a precursor to the Awakening of Osiris ritual.”