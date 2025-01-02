Astronomers Crack Mystery of Space Radio Bursts That Traveled 200 Million Light-Years to a Violent Source—A Cosmic First

Fast radio bursts (FRBs)—short-lived but immensely powerful explosions of radio waves—have puzzled scientists since their first discovery in 2007. These fleeting signals can release as much energy in a millisecond as the Sun emits in an entire day. Now, an international team of researchers led by Kenzie Nimmo from MIT and colleagues from institutions like McGill University have traced one of these enigmatic phenomena to its origin, a magnetar located 200 million light-years away in a galaxy dubbed FRB 20221022A.

Pinpointing the Source with Scintillation

Using the powerful CHIME (Canadian Hydrogen Intensity Mapping Experiment) radio telescope array, researchers analyzed the scintillation effect—similar to the twinkling of stars caused by light bending through gas. This innovative approach allowed them to determine that the burst originated within 10,000 kilometers of the magnetar’s surface, a region of intensely chaotic magnetic fields. For comparison, this is a distance smaller than a fraction of the Earth-Moon gap.

The team combined this data with polarization measurements, which revealed an S-shaped curve in the radio waves, a unique feature consistent with the rotation of a highly magnetized neutron star. This provided the first conclusive evidence that FRBs can originate from within the magnetosphere of magnetars, confirming theories that have long remained speculative.

The Extreme World of Magnetars

Magnetars are rare types of neutron stars with magnetic fields up to 1,000 times stronger than those of ordinary neutron stars. These magnetic fields are so intense that they destroy atoms in their vicinity, creating a plasma so extreme that its very ability to emit detectable radio waves has been a matter of debate. As physicist Kiyoshi Masui from MIT explains, “The energy stored in those magnetic fields, close to the source, is twisting and reconfiguring such that it can be released as radio waves that we can see halfway across the Universe.”

This discovery sheds light on the mysterious environments surrounding magnetars, which are remnants of supernova explosions. The team’s ability to pinpoint such an exact origin is a remarkable feat, akin to identifying a DNA helix from the surface of the Moon using Earth’s telescopes.

Comparison: FRB 20221022A vs Other FRBs

To place this discovery in context, here’s a brief look at FRB 20221022A compared to other notable FRBs:

FRB Name Year Detected Distance (Light-Years) Proposed Source FRB 20221022A 2022 200 million Magnetar (confirmed origin) FRB 200428 2020 Within Milky Way Magnetar (SGR 1935+2154) FRB 121102 2012 3 billion Active star-forming region

This table highlights how FRB 20221022A stands out as one of the closest and best-studied bursts, providing crucial data about the role of magnetars in producing these bursts.

FRB Diversity and Unanswered Questions

This breakthrough raises intriguing questions about the broader population of FRBs. While FRB 20221022A is now confirmed to have originated from a magnetar, not all FRBs may share this source. Some bursts have been linked to star-forming regions, while others appear to be associated with older stellar populations. The diversity suggests that multiple mechanisms might generate these powerful events.

Scientists are also exploring whether similar techniques can be used to trace more distant or weaker bursts. With the CHIME telescope detecting several FRBs daily, researchers are optimistic about uncovering new details about their origins and the astrophysical conditions that produce them.

For now, FRB 20221022A serves as a vivid example of how cutting-edge techniques and persistent observation can illuminate the darkest corners of the universe, one millisecond at a time.

The research has been published in Nature.

