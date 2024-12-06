Ongoing Cyberattack Targets Dozens of Banks: This Virus Aims to Plunder Your Bank Account

Cleafy Labs has uncovered a new Android Remote Access Trojan (RAT) called DroidBot. This malware has alarmed cybersecurity experts with its advanced capabilities and its integration into a malware-as-a-service (MaaS) model, targeting financial and governmental institutions.

Sophisticated features of DroidBot

DroidBot is no ordinary malware. It combines features of spyware and traditional banking trojans, leveraging hidden virtual network computing (VNC) routines, overlay attacks, and keylogging capabilities. By exploiting Android’s Accessibility Services, the malware is able to control infected devices, intercept credentials, and monitor sensitive user interactions. For example, it can display fake login screens over legitimate banking apps to steal credentials or simulate user actions to approve fraudulent transactions.

The malware’s use of dual-channel communication—MQTT for data exfiltration and HTTPS for receiving commands—provides operational flexibility. MQTT, a protocol commonly used in Internet of Things (IoT) devices, is rare in malware operations, making DroidBot harder to detect using conventional security tools. Additionally, its modular design suggests that it is built to evolve, with unused functions like root checks and multi-stage unpacking hinting at future updates.

A wide and growing impact

Since its discovery in mid-2024, DroidBot has targeted 77 entities, including banks, cryptocurrency platforms, and national organizations. Its operations are currently concentrated in European nations such as France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, and the UK. There are indications that its operators may soon expand into Latin America, focusing on Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking countries.

The malware’s development is ongoing, with analysts noting inconsistencies across its samples. Placeholder features, varying levels of obfuscation, and different configurations highlight an effort to tailor the malware for specific environments. Despite being under development, DroidBot has already demonstrated its capacity to inflict significant harm, suggesting that future versions could become even more dangerous.

Malware-as-a-service: a game changer in cybercrime

What sets DroidBot apart is its integration into a malware-as-a-service (MaaS) model. This approach mirrors legitimate software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, offering affiliates access to the malware and related infrastructure for a subscription fee. According to Cleafy, the monthly cost for affiliates is approximately $3,000.

Affiliates can customize their attacks using a builder tool provided as part of the MaaS package. This allows them to generate unique versions of the malware, targeting specific entities while evading detection. Such scalability and adaptability make DroidBot particularly difficult for cybersecurity teams to track and counter.

The infrastructure supporting this operation is sophisticated, with a centralized command-and-control (C2) system enabling real-time interaction with infected devices. Affiliates can use the C2 panel to harvest credentials, execute remote commands, and even manage fraudulent transactions. These capabilities make DroidBot a lucrative tool for cybercriminals.

Turkish origins and geopolitical ties

Evidence points to DroidBot being developed by Turkish-speaking operators. Malware configurations, debug strings, and even inadvertent details from shared screenshots suggest links to Turkey. Additionally, a domain associated with the malware, dr0id[.]best, was flagged by Turkey’s Computer Emergency Response Team (TR-CERT), further reinforcing this connection.

The MaaS offering was initially promoted on Russian-speaking forums, where the authors advertised features like automated fraud capabilities and remote control functions. The promotional material included screenshots of the C2 panel, revealing the malware’s extensive functionality and the professionalism of its operators.

Implications for cybersecurity

DroidBot represents a significant evolution in the cybercrime landscape. Its integration into a MaaS model lowers the barrier to entry for cybercriminals, enabling even less technically skilled actors to launch sophisticated attacks. The malware’s adaptability and dual-channel communication make it resilient to detection, increasing the workload for anti-fraud teams.

Financial institutions, cryptocurrency exchanges, and government agencies must strengthen their defenses to combat this emerging threat. Real-time monitoring, enhanced authentication mechanisms, and public-private partnerships will be crucial in mitigating the risks posed by DroidBot and similar MaaS threats.

As DroidBot evolves, its potential to cause widespread disruption grows. Cybersecurity experts will need to remain vigilant, adapting their strategies to counteract this new wave of sophisticated, service-based malware.

Summary

DroidBot : an advanced Android malware targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency platforms.

: an advanced Android malware targeting financial institutions and cryptocurrency platforms. Techniques used : data theft through keylogging, overlay attacks, and remote control of infected devices.

: data theft through keylogging, overlay attacks, and remote control of infected devices. MaaS model : distributed as a malware-as-a-service, making it accessible to various cybercriminals.

: distributed as a malware-as-a-service, making it accessible to various cybercriminals. Propagation : disguised as legitimate apps, it spreads through social engineering tactics.

: disguised as legitimate apps, it spreads through social engineering tactics. Growing threat: continuously evolving, DroidBot poses an increasing risk of expanding to other regions and sectors.

Source : https://www.cleafy.com/cleafy-labs/droidbot-insights-from-a-new-turkish-maas-fraud-operation