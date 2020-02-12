“Spacetime Magic” –‘Will Lead to God-Like Civilizations’

God-like beings will exist in the future, and they may be able to affect their past — our present — by means of spacetime engineering. Probably other civilizations out there, perhaps millions to billions of years older than Earth’s, have already attained God-like powers, says Giulio Prisco. a technology expert, futurist and author of Tales of the Turing Church, who believes that the ‘manifest destiny’ of our species is colonizing the universe and developing spacetime engineering and scientific “future magic” much beyond our current understanding and imagination.

“It’s at least conceivable that remarkably advanced technology of the future may allow positive answers — that our descendants will have the god-like ability to recreate us in the future, giving us an unexpected prospect for immortality,” says futurist David Wood who believes that the technology-triggered intelligence evolution in machines has brought us to the doorsteps of singularity.

A radical futurist conception of the future development of humanity, can give us the positive optimism and “strenuous mood” to overcome our current problems and embark on our cosmic journey, observes Prisco.

Prisco’s ideas were first developed in the late 19th century by Russian Cosmism, the scientific philosophy of Konstantin Tsiolkovsky and Nikolai Fedorov, who considered science as a tool given to us by God to enable us to resurrect the dead and, as promised, enjoy immortal life.

Future magic will permit achieving, by scientific means, most of the promises of religions — and many amazing things that no human religion ever dreamed of. Future God-like beings could resurrect the dead by “copying them to the future.”

The Daily Galaxy, Jake Burba, via Giulio Prisco and Kurzweil,net

Image credit: ESO Chile