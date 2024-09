Colossal Black Hole Jets Stretch Across the Cosmos, Spanning 23 Million Light-Years Astronomy

Astronomers have discovered colossal black hole jets stretching an unprecedented 23 million light-years across the cosmos, the longest ever observed. These jets, named Porphyrion, originate from a supermassive black hole located 7.5 billion light-years away. Spanning the equivalent of 140 Milky Way galaxies, the jets provide new insights into how black holes influence the cosmic web, the large-scale structure of the universe. This discovery challenges existing theories about jet stability and raises questions about how these massive structures have persisted for billions of years.