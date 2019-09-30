“The Amazing Higgs”–Portal to the Dark World to Ridding the Universe of Antimatter

The discovery of the Higgs boson in 2012 has proved to be a source of rich speculation for particle physicists, from this week’s announcement that researchers propose that it is possible that three types of very high-energy Higgs Bosons, dubbed the “Higgs Troika,” may have played a role in ridding the infant universe of most of its antimatter to the proposal this past April that the Higgs is a gateway to the dark world.

The Standard Model fails to explain why the observable universe contain virtually no antimatter. Particles of antimatter have the same mass but opposite electrical charge of their matter counterparts. But they’ve never been seen. Such gaps have inspired physicists to search from subatomic particles to galaxies for laws of nature beyond the Standard Model.

Physicists believe that there were equal amounts of matter and antimatter in the early history of the universe – so how did the antimatter vanish?

Physicists from Brookhaven National Laboratory and the University of Kansas suggest that a stream of matter was being created by the three particles as they decayed just after the Big Bang. They further note, reports Science X, “that a lot of those particles that made up that matter would meet with antimatter particles, resulting in the annihilation of both. If this went on for a length of time, most of the antimatter in the universe would have disappeared. But there would have been enough matter generated by the Higgs Troika remaining to comprise all the baryonic matter observed in the universe today.”

For the scenario to work, the researchers noted, there would have to have been two as-yet undiscovered Higgs particles, in addition the one identified in 2012 that would have required high enough energies to generate matter when they decayed. Also, the time frame during which the antimatter was being lost would have been short, before the four energy forces split into their natural states.

In April of 2019, The Galaxy reported that the Higgs is actually a portal to the dark world, according to LianTao Wang, with the Enrico Fermi Institute and the Kavli Institute for Cosmological Physics at University of Chicago, referring to the last holdout particle in physicists’ grand theory of how the universe works, discovered at the LHC above) in 2012. “We know for sure there’s a dark world, and there’s more energy in it than there is in ours. It’s possible that the Higgs could actually decay into these long-lived particles.”

Wang’s paper outlines a method to directly detect particles from the ‘dark world’ using the Large Hadron Collider. Until now we’ve only been able to make indirect measurements and simulations, such as the visualization of dark matter.

Wang, who studies how to find signals in large particle accelerators, along with scientists from the University and UChicago-affiliated Fermilab, think they may be able to lead us to its tracks; in a paper published April 3 in Physical Review Letters, they laid out an innovative method for stalking dark matter in the LHC (image above) by exploiting a potential particle’s slightly slower speed.

