World’s Oldest Intact Reptile Skin Found in Ancient Cave — This Fossil Is Older Than the Dinosaurs

A fragment of ancient reptile skin discovered in an Oklahoma cave is changing what scientists know about early life on land. Dated to nearly 300 million years ago, this fossilized skin is now considered the oldest ever found, surpassing the previous record by over 21 million years.

Researchers from the University of Toronto led the study, published in Current Biology, which identifies the skin as a critical piece of evidence for how early vertebrates adapted to life outside water.

Preserved In An Ancient Cave Of Tar And Oil

The fossil was unearthed from the Richards Spur limestone cave system in Oklahoma, a site already famous for its Paleozoic-era fossils. What makes this location so exceptional is its preservation environment: low oxygen levels, fine clay sediment, and ongoing petroleum seepage from nearby shale. These conditions helped shield even fragile soft tissues, such as skin, from decay over hundreds of millions of years.

According to study author Ethan Mooney, the cave acted like a natural time capsule. “This cave system was also an active oil seepage site during the Permian,” he explained, “and interactions between hydrocarbons in petroleum and tar are likely what allowed this skin to be preserved.” The area was once filled with tar and oil from the Woodford Shale, effectively saturating fossils and creating a protective layer that prevented microbial activity.

Credit: Current Biology/Diane Scott

A Discovery Smaller Than A Fingerprint

The fossilized skin fragment is so tiny it could’ve been mistaken for a scrap of nothing. Collected in 2018 by amateur fossil hunters Bill and Julie May, the piece sat quietly among other finds from the Richards Spur cave system in Oklahoma. At first glance, it looked like a sliver of bone. But under the microscope, things got interesting fast: fine scale bands and hinge-like regions appeared—features that help modern reptiles stretch and move as they grow.

What makes this fossil extraordinary isn’t just its age, but what survived. Both the epidermis and the dermis, the outer and inner layers of skin, are intact. That kind of preservation is almost unheard of in the fossil record. It opens a rare window into how early land vertebrates adapted their bodies to life beyond the water.

No bones were found alongside the skin, so scientists can’t say for sure what creature it came from. But they have a strong lead. The most likely candidate is Captorhinus aguti, a small, lizard-like reptile with a distinct overbite. Its fossils dominate the Richards Spur site, making it the best match for this ancient patch of skin.

Credit: Current Biology

One Of The Rarest Types Of Fossils

The presence of such well-preserved skin allows researchers to better understand how amniotes adapted to dry environments. “The epidermis was a critical feature for vertebrate survival on land,” Mooney said. “It’s a crucial barrier between the internal body processes and the harsh outer environment.”

The fossil’s resemblance to modern reptile skin—specifically its scaly texture and flexible joints. According to paleontologist Phil Bell, who was not involved in the study, this supports the theory that the complex structure of reptile scales has gone “virtually unchanged” for hundreds of millions of years.

This fossilized skin is one of the most uncommon finds in paleontology, especially from such a distant period. Previous examples have mostly been mummified skin from younger sites in Russia and South Africa, and none have been studied as thoroughly as this new find. Though it may be no larger than a fingernail, this piece of ancient skin holds answers that connect the past to the present in ways scientists are only beginning to explore.