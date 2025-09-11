Vermont Woman Photographs Distant Galaxies Using Gear Most Scientists Would Call Basic

In a recent feature published by Space.com, Vermont-based astrophotographer Dr. Michele Hernandez Bayliss has revealed a stunning set of deep-sky portraits captured entirely from her own backyard observatory.

Using a combination of cutting-edge telescopes, precise filters, and 36 hours of exposure time, she managed to produce detailed photographs of two remarkable galaxies — Messier 94, also known as the Croc’s Eye, and Messier 51, better known as the Whirlpool Galaxy. Her work blends technical precision with creative vision and is now being shared widely across the astronomy community.

Capturing The Croc’s Eye: A Galaxy Framed By Patience

Back in April, Hernandez Bayliss got lucky. Two nights in a row with no clouds, no moonlight, and skies clear enough to shoot deep into space — a rare thing in Weybridge, Vermont, where weather tends to be unpredictable.

She pointed her Takahashi TOA-130NFB Refractor and Stellarvue SVX140T-R telescopes toward M94, a tightly wound spiral galaxy about 34 million light-years away. To pull in enough light, she captured data for over 20 hours, using LRGB filters. The result is a crisp, colorful image of the galaxy — but getting there wasn’t simple.

“The tricky part about galaxies is the processing,” she explained in an email to Space.com. “For the Croc Eye, the challenge was that it was a lot smaller than I thought in my 990mm scope.” On top of that, the galaxy’s core is extremely bright. To fix it, she had to use HDR compression and create something called synthetic luminance to balance the contrast and bring out the faint spiral arms without blowing out the center.

This image showcases the stunning Whirlpool Galaxy (M51), with the faint NGC 5195 nestled just above it. Credit: Dr. Michele Hernandez Bayliss

A Whirlpool Galaxy Filled With Dynamic Interaction

A few months earlier, in February, Hernandez Bayliss had focused her efforts on the well-known Whirlpool Galaxy, Messier 51, and its neighboring satellite galaxy, NGC 5195. Known for its grand, sweeping arms and luminous core, M51 is a favorite among both professional and amateur astronomers. But it’s also a demanding subject, requiring hours of uninterrupted imaging and precise alignment.

To capture this galactic pair, Hernandez Bayliss used RGB filters again, but this time added hydrogen-alpha filters. That let her pull in the glowing gas clouds where new stars are born. After 16 hours of imaging, she produced a final image that shows everything from dust lanes and star-forming regions to the gravitational tug-of-war with NGC 5195.

According to NASA, this close interaction between the two galaxies is likely why the Whirlpool’s spiral arms are so pronounced. In Hernandez Bayliss’s photo, that relationship is clear — you can actually see how the smaller galaxy seems to be pulling at the spiral.

Not Just Lucky Skies — Two Years Of Dedication

None of this happened by accident. Hernandez Bayliss didn’t just wake up one day and start shooting galaxies. She’s been a visual astronomer for years and has spent the last two years building a full backyard observatory to chase these kinds of shots. It’s a big investment — not just in gear, but in time, planning, and learning the post-processing techniques that turn stacks of data into something jaw-dropping.

And Vermont, beautiful as it is, doesn’t make things easy. “We don’t get that many clear nights in Vermont,” she said. That’s what made those two nights in April so valuable — and why she called it “a miracle” that they lined up just right.

This image of the Croc’s Eye Galaxy (M94) was created using 20 hours of detailed telescope data. Credit: Dr. Michele Hernandez Bayliss



Making Pro-level Images Without Going Pro

Although Dr. Michele Hernandez Bayliss is relatively new to the field of astrophotography, the quality of her work rivals that of professional observatories. Her images display remarkable detail, balanced contrast, and carefully rendered color — qualities typically associated with large-scale research instruments.

What distinguishes her accomplishment, however, is not merely the equipment or software she used, but the context in which the images were created. Working from a privately built observatory in her backyard, she has produced astronomical portraits that have drawn the attention of scientists, space enthusiasts, and the broader public alike.







