Why The Moon Is Getting Farther From Earth Every Year – And What It Means For Us

The Moon, our constant celestial companion, is drifting away from Earth at a slow but measurable rate. According to a detailed study published by The Conversation, the Moon is moving approximately 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) farther from Earth every year. While this may sound insignificant, it speaks to the intricate dynamics between Earth and the Moon that have evolved over billions of years.

The Mechanics of the Moon’s Distance From Earth

The study explains that “the Moon is getting 1½ inches (3.8 centimeters) farther away from the Earth every year.” This seemingly small figure adds up over time, revealing how deep and complex the gravitational relationship between Earth and the Moon really is. Scientists have used precise measurements, including laser beams reflected off mirrors placed on the Moon’s surface by astronauts, to track this phenomenon. By measuring how long it takes for light to travel to the Moon and back, researchers can determine the exact distance and its changes with remarkable accuracy.

What’s even more fascinating is that the distance between Earth and the Moon is not constant. “The distance to the Moon actually changes over a single month as it goes around the Earth.” The Moon’s orbit around Earth is elliptical, not perfectly circular, which causes its distance to fluctuate. Typically, the Moon is about 239,000 miles (385,000 kilometers) away from Earth. However, this orbit can vary by approximately 12,400 miles (20,000 kilometers) during each lunar cycle. This fluctuation in distance is one of the reasons why some full moons appear larger in the sky—those that occur when the Moon is closest to Earth are often referred to as “supermoons.”

These variations add an interesting dynamic to the Moon-Earth relationship, influencing everything from tides on Earth to our understanding of celestial mechanics. However, the gradual increase in the average distance between Earth and the Moon, which occurs at a rate of 1.5 inches per year, results from a more complex process involving tidal interactions.

Tidal Forces: The Key to Understanding the Moon’s Movement

To understand why the Moon is moving away, we must first explore tidal forces—one of the key components driving this change. Tides are the result of gravitational forces that cause the oceans on Earth to bulge out toward and away from the Moon.

Because the Earth is rotating, these water bulges do not perfectly align with the Moon. Instead, they “lead” the Moon slightly, due to Earth’s rotational motion. This misalignment creates a gravitational pull on the Moon, tugging it slightly ahead in its orbit. “The Moon’s gravity is strongest on the closer side of the Earth, creating a bulge of water pointing toward the Moon,” the study describes. This forward pull from Earth’s oceanic bulges causes the Moon’s orbit to expand, slowly pushing it farther away from Earth.

The Consequences of an Expanding Orbit: Slower Earth Rotation

Interestingly, the Moon’s increasing distance from Earth is not a one-way effect. As the Moon gains momentum and its orbit expands, the Earth’s rotation slows down in turn. This happens because the Earth is the one providing the energy that accelerates the Moon, transferring some of its rotational momentum to the Moon. In essence, the Earth’s day is getting slightly longer as a result of this exchange of momentum.

This effect, while real, is minuscule. According to the study, “the exchange makes a day get very slightly longer,” by an imperceptible amount—just a fraction of a second each century. However, these tiny changes accumulate over millions and billions of years, subtly altering the relationship between Earth and its Moon.

Will the Moon Ever Escape Earth’s Gravitational Pull?

Given the Moon’s gradual departure from Earth, one might wonder if it will eventually break free from Earth’s gravitational grip. The study makes it clear that this won’t happen anytime soon. If we imagine this scenario occurring over billions of years, there is a point where Earth’s rotation will slow down enough for the planet to become tidally locked with the Moon. At this point, the length of a day on Earth would match the time it takes the Moon to orbit the planet, and the Moon would stop moving away.

However, before this happens, another cosmic event will intervene. “In a billion years or so, the Sun will get brighter and boil away the oceans,” the study predicts. This means that Earth’s tides, which play a crucial role in the Moon’s drift, will no longer exist as we know them. Furthermore, as the Sun continues its lifecycle, it will eventually expand into a red giant, likely consuming both Earth and the Moon.

Thus, while the Moon is moving away from Earth, it is not something we need to worry about in the foreseeable future. The gradual changes taking place today will unfold over an incredibly long timescale, far beyond the span of human existence.