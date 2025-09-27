20 Shooting Stars Per Hour This October — Here’s When to Catch the 2025 Orionid Meteor Shower

A sky show born from the legendary Halley’s Comet is about to peak, sending dozens of fast, glowing meteors streaking across the night sky. Known as the Orionid meteor shower, this annual event has officially begun, as detailed further in a comprehensive guide published by EarthSky.org. With up to 20 meteors per hour expected under optimal conditions, this year’s display promises to be one of the most photogenic — and most accessible — of the season.

Halley’s Comet Returns In Fragments, Not In Full

Although Halley’s Comet itself won’t return to Earth’s vicinity until 2061, the remnants it left behind during past visits continue to interact with our planet each October. These particles — small grains of dust and ice — are expelled from the comet’s surface during its journey through the inner solar system. Each year, Earth passes through this ancient trail, giving rise to the Orionids, a meteor shower known for its speed and striking persistence.

Moving at approximately 41 miles per second (66 kilometers per second), Orionid meteors are among the fastest observed. Their rapid entry into the atmosphere often creates glowing trails called trains, some of which can linger for several seconds. Occasionally, a particularly bright meteor — or fireball — may flare across the sky and fragment as it descends.

Interestingly, Halley’s Comet is responsible for more than just one meteor shower. In addition to the Orionids, it also spawns the Eta Aquariids each May as Earth passes through a separate section of the comet’s orbital debris.

Peak Viewing Dates And Conditions For 2025

The Orionid meteor shower will be active until November 12, but experts anticipate the greatest activity in the early mornings of October 21 to 23. According to EarthSky, the predicted peak is around 00:00 UTC on October 21, while the American Meteor Society suggests the night of October 22–23 may offer the best display.

Ideal viewing conditions are expected this year, with a new moon occurring on October 21 at 12:25 UTC. With little to no moonlight to wash out the sky, stargazers in dark-sky areas may witness between 10 and 20 meteors per hour at the shower’s peak.

The radiant — the point in the sky from which the meteors appear to originate — is located near the familiar constellation Orion, specifically, just north of the bright red star Betelgeuse. While the meteors radiate from this area, they can appear in all parts of the sky. Observers are encouraged not to look directly at the radiant but rather slightly away from it, where the meteors tend to leave longer, more visible trails.

October 2025: Epic Stargazing!



Prepare for spectacular skies with two dazzling comets, Orionid Meteor Shower peaking Oct 21–22, Mercury's best morning view Oct 23, and Full Hunter’s Moon Oct 6.



Mark calendars, grab binoculars, and enjoy the celestial magic. pic.twitter.com/3g9UZgjEeC — Black Hole (@konstructivizm) September 26, 2025

How And Where To See The Orionids?

For the best chance of catching the Orionid display, head outdoors during the pre-dawn hours, when the radiant is high above the southeastern horizon. The hours after midnight until just before dawn typically offer the highest meteor counts.

Experts recommend allowing at least 30 minutes for your eyes to adjust to the darkness. A red flashlight, a warm drink, and a comfortable reclining chair can make the experience more enjoyable, especially in cooler October weather. The darker your surroundings, the better your chances of spotting the fainter meteors.

Currently, the comet is at its farthest point from the sun, located near the constellation Hydra, and is far too faint to be seen. Still, its legacy remains visible each October, when fragments of its icy core paint luminous arcs across the night.





