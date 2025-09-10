What Was Stolen Decades Ago Is Finally Back: FBI Quietly Returns 1527 Cortés Manuscript to Mexico

A nearly 500-year-old manuscript signed by Hernán Cortés, the Spanish conquistador who led the fall of the Aztec Empire, has been formally returned to Mexico by the FBI in what officials are calling a significant act of cultural restitution. The document, dated 20 February 1527, had been missing for decades after vanishing from Mexico’s Archivo General de la Nación, the country’s national archives, in the late 20th century.

According to the FBI’s official statement, the manuscript resurfaced in the United States after years of circulation through private hands. The return marks the second successful repatriation of a Cortés-signed document by the FBI in as many years, amid a growing international effort to recover stolen historical artifacts.

Signed During a Critical Turning Point in New Spain

The one-page manuscript is more than just a historical relic—it captures a pivotal moment in early colonial administration. Signed by Cortés just six years after the conquest of Tenochtitlán, it authorizes the payment of “pesos of common gold for expenses” related to preparations for an expedition—likely tied to Spanish efforts to reach the Spice Islands or expand into new territories. Special Agent Jessica Dittmer, part of the FBI’s Art Crime Team, said the document “gives a lot of flavor as to the planning and preparation for uncharted territory back then.”

This particular manuscript was part of a larger collection of Cortés’ original correspondence and administrative records housed in Mexico’s national archives. It vanished along with 14 other pages sometime between 1985 and 1993, a loss only discovered during a microfilming project. A wax numbering system, briefly used in the mid-1980s, helped archivists later confirm the document’s origin.

The photos above show the front views of the repatriated manuscript, which the FBI returned to the government of Mexico in a ceremony on August 13, 2025. Credit: FBI

The timing of the document’s signature is also notable. February 1527 falls just days before one of Cortés’ lieutenants was appointed co-governor of the newly conquered territory, a year that saw the formation of several royal and religious institutions that would dominate Mexican life until the country’s 1810 War of Independence.

How the FBI Tracked Down the Lost Page

The recovery was triggered by a request from Mexican authorities in 2024, who provided detailed archival records, including notes on torn edges and exact page numbers. Using these, the FBI launched a new investigation, relying on open-source research and traditional detective work rather than covert surveillance or intelligence.

Eventually, the document was traced to a private holder in the continental United States. Because the item had passed through several owners over the years—none of whom were found to have knowingly trafficked in stolen property—no legal charges were filed. Still, all parties cooperated, and the manuscript was formally handed back to Mexico during a ceremony on 13 August 2025.

The photos above show the back of the repatriated manuscript, which the FBI returned to the government of Mexico in a ceremony on August 13, 2025. Credit: FBI

Detective Rigel Zeledon of the NYPD, who worked alongside Agent Dittmer, emphasized the importance of the inter-agency collaboration. “This could not have been possible without the Southern District of New York and our international partners,” he said. Their work underscores the value of diplomatic cooperation in cultural heritage cases, a point echoed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in its guidelines on cultural property theft.

A Pattern of Rediscovery—And Unfinished Business

This is not the first Cortés document to reappear. In 2023, a 1527 letter authorizing payment for rose sugar was spotted in a Massachusetts auction catalog by Mexican officials. The item, listed at RR Auction, was pulled from sale just days before bidding closed. The auction house, according to The New York Times, cooperated fully with federal agents and voluntarily withdrew the listing. That manuscript was returned to Mexico in July of the same year.

This manuscript signed by Spanish conquistador Hernán Cortés was repatriated by the FBI to the Mexican government on July 19, 2023. Credit: FBI

In both cases, the recovered items were authenticated thanks to meticulous archival notes kept by the Archivo General de la Nación, which has been working to secure the return of 13 additional missing pages. The FBI has confirmed its Art Crime Team is still actively searching for those documents. The team maintains the National Stolen Art File, a publicly accessible database that helps track lost or stolen cultural items via the FBI’s website.

The global black market for antiquities and rare manuscripts remains vast. According to a 2018 INTERPOL report, cultural property crimes are often underreported and difficult to prosecute due to poor documentation and the frequent movement of objects across borders.