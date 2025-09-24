What’s Hiding 9 Kilometers Under Mars? Possibly Life, Say Researchers

It’s not exactly the most hospitable place in the solar system. With freezing nights, bone-dry landscapes, and toxic dust storms, Mars hasn’t exactly rolled out the red carpet for life. But researchers now think that something could be living there—just not on the surface.

In a new study published on arXiv, ateam led by Andrea Butturini at the University of Barcelona has identified a region called Acidalia Planitia as a possible underground refuge for ancient methanogens—bacteria that release methane as part of their metabolism. If they exist, they may be tucked away between 4.3 and 8.8 kilometers beneath the surface, where the Martian cold gives way to a slightly more forgiving environment.

Deep Below The Dust, The Ingredients For Life May Still Be There

Acidalia Planitia stretches more than 3,000 kilometers across the northern hemisphere of Mars. Scientists believe that between 4.3 and 8.8 kilometers beneath this plain, there may be reservoirs of liquid water mixed into Martian soil, warmed by radioactive decay and protected from extreme surface temperatures.

This environment could support methanogens, a type of microbe known on Earth for living in places like wetlands and the ocean floor. These microbes survive without oxygen, feeding off hydrogen and carbon dioxide, and releasing methane as a byproduct. According to Butturini and his colleagues, some deep-sea environments on Earth—especially salty, oxygen-deprived water pockets—are “analogs of a hypothetical habitable Martian subsurface.”

Mars’ Methanogens, If They Exist, Would Live On A Different Timescale

Life on Mars wouldn’t be anything like the bustling microbial ecosystems we see on Earth. These organisms would likely grow at an astonishingly slow pace—nothing like the bacteria that divide every 20 minutes in lab dishes. According to Jon Telling, a geochemist at Newcastle University, “The dividing times of bacteria might be hundreds of years.”

Why so slow? It’s all about energy. The subsurface may offer warmth and water, but not much fuel. Life down there would be running on the Martian equivalent of a flickering pilot light. Still, as Telling puts it, “There’s enough energy to, in theory, fuel life very slowly.” It’s not science fiction anymore, he says—the idea that life could exist independently of the surface is now a serious scientific conversation.

The Biggest Obstacle to Finding Life on Mars?

Knowing where to look and being able to get there are two different things. Drilling down 8 kilometers into Mars is not something we’re even close to doing. “We can barely do that on Earth,” Telling points out. And he’s not wrong. Deep drilling is expensive, risky, and technologically demanding—even more so on another planet.

That’s where the Rosalind Franklin rover, due to launch in 2028 as part of the European Space Agency’s ExoMars mission, comes into play. It will carry a drill capable of digging about 2 meters into the Martian soil—far short of what’s needed to reach the suspected methanogen zone. Whether traces of life from deeper underground could somehow migrate upward to more accessible depths remains a mystery. As Kevin Olsen from the University of Oxford puts it, “It’s really unknown.”

Methane Remains Elusive—But The Search Isn’t Over

You might be wondering—why not just look for methane in the atmosphere? After all, that’s what methanogens produce. Good question. Scientists have tried. ESA’s Trace Gas Orbiter has been circling Mars, scanning for any hints of biologically produced methane. “The methane observations are sporadic,” Olsen says. “It’s hard to say where they’re coming from.”

That inconsistency makes it difficult to connect the dots. Still, mapping out places like Acidalia Planitia gives scientists a clearer idea of where to focus future exploration efforts. And if there is life hiding out on the Red Planet, it’s probably nowhere near the surface. “If you want to look for life alive today on Mars,” Telling says, “you’ve got to look deep down.”







