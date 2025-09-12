Nasa’s James Webb Finds ‘the Accident’ That Escaped Detection For Decades

A new study published in Nature reveals that the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected a rare chemical molecule in the atmosphere of a puzzling brown dwarf known as the accident. This discovery could finally explain why the same molecule, Silane, has been so elusive in the atmospheres of Jupiter and Saturn, despite decades of intense exploration.

A Mysterious Object With A Fitting Name

Discovered in 2020 through NASA’s retired Neowise mission by a citizen scientist working with the Backyard Worlds: Planet 9 project, the accident has baffled astronomers from the start. Located about 50 light-years away, it is thought to be between 10 and 12 billion years old, making it one of the oldest brown dwarfs ever observed. What makes it unusual is the strange combination of characteristics in its atmosphere — some typical of very young brown dwarfs, others of very old ones.

This odd blend allowed the object to escape detection for years, until researchers used Webb to investigate it in more detail. That’s when they found a molecule that initially defied identification, only later confirmed as Silane (SiH4), a compound formed when silicon binds with hydrogen.

Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech

The Missing Molecule Of Jupiter And Saturn

Scientists have long expected to find Silane in the atmospheres of gas giants, not just in our solar system but also in those orbiting other stars. Yet the molecule has never been observed around Jupiter, Saturn, or even other brown dwarfs. The reason, researchers believe, lies in how silicon behaves when oxygen is present.

On planets rich in oxygen, silicon bonds quickly to form oxides like quartz. On hot gas giants, these oxides can create mineral-rich clouds that resemble dust storms, whereas on cooler giants, they sink beneath lighter layers of water vapor and ammonia clouds. This process buries silicon deep below, making Silane nearly impossible to detect in the upper atmosphere.

The discovery of Silane in the accident suggests a different story. Researchers propose that when this ancient brown dwarf formed, the universe contained far less oxygen than it does now. With fewer oxygen atoms available, silicon bonded with hydrogen instead, producing Silane in detectable amounts.

A happy accident 🌌



Webb's view of a brown dwarf, named "The Accident," discovered in 2020 by a citizen scientist participating in @NASAJPL's now-retired NEOWISE program, could solve a cosmic mystery! https://t.co/qr0zJhIJr7 pic.twitter.com/OLVaPyXKDl — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) September 9, 2025

What Extreme Objects Can Teach Us

Astronomer Jacqueline Faherty from the American Museum of Natural History, who led the research, explained, “Sometimes it’s the extreme objects that help us understand what’s happening in the average ones.” By studying a brown dwarf with such unusual chemistry, researchers can refine their models for more common planetary environments.

Although the accident is too faint and cool to sustain life, it serves as a valuable proxy for understanding giant exoplanets. Unlike planets orbiting stars, brown dwarfs drift alone in space, free from the glare that often makes exoplanets difficult to observe. Their isolated atmospheres act as natural laboratories for testing theories about chemical interactions.

Setting The Stage For Future Discoveries

The Silane discovery does more than solve an old riddle about Jupiter and Saturn. It also illustrates how studying diverse planetary atmospheres, even in unlikely places, prepares scientists for the day when they will analyze rocky, potentially habitable worlds. According to Faherty, the data will not always fit neatly into current models. Instead, researchers will face the same kind of complexities they see now in brown dwarfs.

Study team member Peter Eisenhardt of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory summed up the surprise well: “We wanted to see why this brown dwarf is so odd, but we weren’t expecting Silane. The universe continues to surprise us.”