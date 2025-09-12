“We Didn’t Know What It Was”: The Warship That Disappeared—Now Found by a Deep-Sea Robot After 83 Years

An international team of underwater archaeologists has announced the discovery of the long-lost wreck of the Japanese destroyer Teruzuki, a World War II flagship vessel that had remained undetected since its sinking in December 1942. The announcement, accompanied by detailed imagery, was made by the Ocean Exploration Trust, whose findings were reported by Smithsonian Magazine.

A Warship From A Forgotten Battle

Located over 2,600 feet deep near Guadalcanal, the Teruzuki lies in Iron Bottom Sound. This area, between Savo Island, Nggela, and Guadalcanal, witnessed intense naval warfare in 1942, resulting in the loss of over 100 ships, 1,450 aircraft, and more than 20,000 lives.

Commissioned in 1942 by the Imperial Japanese Navy, the Teruzuki was an Akizuki-class destroyer designed primarily for anti-aircraft defense, serving as Rear Admiral Raizō Tanaka’s flagship during Japan’s night-time operations, known as the “Tokyo Express.”

On December 12, 1942, the vessel was struck by two American Mk-8 torpedoes near Cape Esperance, disabling the rudder and igniting fires. While most of the crew and Admiral Tanaka survived, nine sailors were killed before the ship sank. No official photographs of the warship exist due to wartime secrecy, and its appearance has only been deduced from related Akizuki-class designs.

Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust

Technological Precision Reveals A Submerged Relic

The wreck was first identified using DriX, an uncrewed surface vessel operated by the Center for Coastal and Ocean Mapping at the University of New Hampshire. This autonomous platform used high-resolution sonar to locate a large structure on the seafloor. As explained by Dr. Larry Mayer, the Center’s director, “It hadn’t been identified before… we didn’t know what it was.”

Following the sonar detection, the team deployed two remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), Hercules and Atalanta, launched from the E/V Nautilus, to obtain visual confirmation of the anomaly. The main hull of the vessel was observed lying intact with gun turrets still aimed skyward, likely preserving the ship’s final combat stance.

Approximately 200 meters away, the researchers located the detached stern, which had remained unnoticed until the visual survey was conducted. Mayer described this as a “super exciting” secondary discovery.

Rediscovery Resonates Across Cultures

One of the mission’s most emotional responses came from Hiroshi Ishii, a science team member aboard Nautilus and a maritime archaeologist with Kyoto University. Speaking with Newsweek, he reflected on how little the general public in Japan knows about the naval side of the Guadalcanal campaign.

“As a Japanese person, I appreciate that someone cares about this shared history between the U.S. and Japan,” he said. “I feel like this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” Ishii also emphasized the rarity of being part of a team that found and identified a vessel that had been lost for over 80 years.

Credit: Ocean Exploration Trust

Expanding The Frontiers Of Maritime Archaeology

Earlier in the same campaign, the Nautilus team announced the rediscovery of the bow of the USS New Orleans, which was severed by a Japanese torpedo in November 1942. Remarkably, the American crew managed to steer the heavily damaged vessel in reverse for over 1,000 miles to Australia, using a makeshift bow constructed from coconut tree logs.

As Phil Hartmeyer, marine archaeologist with NOAA Ocean Exploration, remarked in a public statement, “The discovery of Rear Admiral Tanaka’s flagship Teruzuki was made by a multidisciplinary, international team who together documented its remains, uncovering Teruzuki‘s significance to former combatant, and now allied, nations.” He added, “Only by exploring our planet’s unknown waters can these significant stories of sacrifice and human connection to our ocean be brought to light.”