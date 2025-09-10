Volunteers Cleaning Up After Texas Floods Found Intact Dinosaur Footprint — Paleontologists ‘Stunned’ by Its Condition

After this summer’s deadly floods in central Texas, a group of volunteers stumbled onto something no one saw coming — massive dinosaur footprints hidden under layers of dirt and brush. These 115-million-year-old tracks, found near Big Sandy Creek in Travis County, have sparked major excitement in the paleontology world. According to ABC News, experts from the University of Texas at Austin have confirmed the find and are now working on mapping and preserving it using 3D imaging.

Flood Damage Leads To Ancient Surprise

The July floods were brutal — they destroyed homes, roads, and claimed more than 130 lives across the region. But in one patch of land just northwest of Austin, the water peeled back the surface of the Earth to reveal a path of 15 dinosaur footprints, each one about 18 to 20 inches long. The location is being kept private at the request of the landowner, but what’s clear is that this spot has been holding onto secrets for a very, very long time.

The tracks were embedded in limestone from the Glen Rose Formation, a rock layer that dates back to the Early Cretaceous period. That’s how scientists figured out they’re around 110 to 115 million years old. According to Matthew Brown, who runs the Vertebrate Paleontology Collections at UT Austin, the prints were made by a large, meat-eating dinosaur similar to Acrocanthosaurus.

Meet The Dinosaur Behind The Footprint

Acrocanthosaurus is not as well-known as T. rex, but to anyone standing near one, the difference probably wouldn’t matter much. It was about 35 feet long, walked on two legs, and had a tall ridge running down its back — giving it the nickname “high-spined lizard.” Brown told CNN that it’s often mistaken for a T. rex, but in reality, it had longer arms, smaller hind legs, and a totally different body shape.

What makes this find even more exciting is how rare it is to discover evidence of this dinosaur. Complete skeletons of Acrocanthosaurus are incredibly scarce — fewer than a dozen have been found. So when paleontologists come across tracks like these, they get a rare glimpse into how the animal actually moved across the land.

Brown and his team are also trying to figure out whether the tracks came from just one dinosaur or a group. If it turns out to be multiple individuals moving together, it could tell us a lot more about how these predators behaved.

Credit: Carl Stover

Other Dinosaurs Might Have Walked There Too

While the meat-eater footprints are the clearest, researchers also think they spotted prints from a large plant-eating dinosaur, likely Paluxysaurus, which happens to be the official state dinosaur of Texas. That’s a big sauropod with a long neck and tail — basically a gentle giant of its time.

This area isn’t exactly new to fossil hunters. Back in the 1980s, paleontologists found tracks nearby, and this new flood just uncovered more of the same ancient surface. In fact, Brown says dinosaur tracks aren’t that rare in Texas — they show up all over the state, often in places you’d never expect. “Often people don’t realize that it is possible to find them in their own backyards,” he told ABC News.

Ancient Texas Looked Totally Different

Around 115 million years ago, Texas was part of a totally different world. The climate was hot and humid, probably because of all the volcanic activity going on, and a huge inland sea cut North America in half.

What’s maybe most striking about this discovery is how it all came to light — not because of a planned dig or museum project, but because of a natural disaster. Brown said it best: “It’s one of those sort of bittersweet things about our job, is that it’s the cataclysmic events that often preserve fossils in the first place and then also are exposing them.”

Credit: Carl Stover

His team is now working with environmental crews to make sure nothing damages the site while cleanup continues. They’re avoiding heavy equipment near the tracks and documenting every detail before erosion or time wipes them away again.

Interestingly, since news of the discovery broke, more people in the area have reached out with their own photos and stories of what the floodwaters might have revealed — which means this could just be the beginning of a much bigger look into Texas’s prehistoric past.