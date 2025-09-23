The U.S. Is About to Tap Into an Energy Source 50,000 Times Bigger Than We Need — Thanks to a Laser

In a dusty quarry near Marble Falls, Texas, a new kind of drill is melting its way through solid granite—not with blades or pressure, but with pure energy. As reported by the French news outlet Media24 on September 20, 2025, the demonstration highlighted a major breakthrough in deep geothermal technology, developed by Quaise Energy, a US-based startup.

At the center of this innovation is a powerful gyrotron, a device that uses millimeter-wave radiation to vaporize rock. If successfully scaled, this technology could open the door to a virtually unlimited source of clean energy buried beneath our feet.

A New Path Into The Earth’s Crust

During the public demonstration on September 4, Quaise’s team used high-frequency electromagnetic waves to drill 118 meters into granite. Unlike traditional methods that rely on physical contact or rotating drill heads, their system emits a concentrated beam of energy that excites the rock’s molecules until it turns into mineral vapor.

The result: a tunnel so smooth and clean it appears polished, with no debris to clear and no mechanical parts to replace. A camera lowered into the borehole revealed a sharp transition from the surface soil to the granite layer, with walls that looked as if they had been sculpted by high-precision industrial tools—even though no solid object had touched the rock.

Breaking Records Without Trying

Engineers on-site reported a penetration speed of up to five meters per hour, roughly 50 times faster than traditional drilling methods in similar rock formations. Standard mechanical drilling often struggles to exceed ten centimeters per hour in hard granite, largely due to friction, wear, and the frequent need to replace components. This was not an optimized performance test. Earlier trials near Houston had already demonstrated speeds of 12 meters per hour, confirming the system’s potential.

The #gyrotron is the key that unlocks the true potential of #geothermal energy. It allows us to drill 3-20 km down to reach heat in the 300-500 C range. At these temperatures, we can produce 10x more energy than conventional geothermal almost anywhere on Earth 🌎 pic.twitter.com/ZkTDpxeX6B — Quaise Energy (@QuaiseEnergy) June 25, 2024

Energy Where It’s Needed—Without Rebuilding The Grid

Quaise isn’t just focused on drilling faster—it’s thinking much bigger. The company wants to repurpose old fossil fuel power plants, turning them into clean energy hubs by swapping out coal or gas boilers for deep geothermal wells. Since these sites already have grid access, turbines, and cooling systems, they wouldn’t need to be rebuilt from scratch. Earth’s heat would do the work, not fossil fuels.



“Quaise is not a drilling company,” said CEO Carlos Araque. “It’s an energy company. We aim to make geothermal the workhorse of the energy transition, and we won’t stop until we succeed.”

Old coal plant locations are often ideal for this kind of switch—they’re stable, easy to access, and already connected to the grid. That makes converting them into geothermal stations quicker and cheaper than building entirely new renewable projects from the ground up.

A Buried Power Source With Global Potential

Just a few kilometers beneath the Earth’s surface, temperatures can reach 400 to 500 degrees Celsius—enough to produce superheated steam capable of powering turbines. This intense heat is the foundation of superhot rock geothermal energy, a clean and constant source of electricity that operates without carbon emissions. Yet despite its promise, deep geothermal remains largely untapped.

The International Energy Agency estimates that the heat within the top ten kilometers of Earth’s crust equals 50,000 times the world’s annual energy demand. Still, deep geothermal provides only 0.5% of global electricity, mostly in a handful of countries. That limited reach is due to the cost and complexity of drilling through dense rock at extreme depths—something Quaise’s gyrotron technology may soon make feasible.

Today, geothermal power is used in places like Iceland, Kenya, and the western U.S., while in France it mainly supports urban heating. But with the IEA projecting geothermal could provide 8 to 10% of global electricity by 2050, that role may expand. Quaise plans to drill up to seven kilometers, transforming geothermal from a regional solution into a global, 24/7 energy source.