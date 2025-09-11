UFO or Military Tech? Explosive New Footage from U.S. Congress Raises Eyebrows

During the U.S. Congressional Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) hearing, a video recorded on October 30, 2024, revealed an orb-like object off Yemen that was struck by a missile without any apparent effect. The footage, captured by an MQ-9 drone, is part of the ongoing government investigation into UAPs, sparking renewed discussions on transparency. As Representative Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) highlighted, this effort is aimed at shedding light on government cover-ups and providing the public with answers they deserve.

A Hellfire Missile and an Unfazed UFO

The heart of the hearing centered on the strange and unexplained footage of an orb that appears to resist a missile attack. The missile, launched from an undisclosed source, strikes the orb, yet the object remains unaffected, continuing its journey uninterrupted. As UAP journalist George Knapp noted, “That’s a hellfire missile smacking into that UFO, and bouncing right off—and it kept going.” His comments pointed to the perplexing nature of the video, highlighting that this was only one of many such videos that Congress has yet to access. Knapp’s observations raise serious questions about what else might be hidden in government databases.

Representative Eric Burlison, who played a role in releasing the video, echoed concerns about the withholding of information: “It kept going, and it looked like the debris was taken with it.” Despite his insistence on avoiding speculation, Burlison pointed out the obvious issue: why is this footage—along with others like it—being withheld from the public? The unanswered questions surrounding the video set the stage for further investigations and an urgent call for transparency regarding UAPs.

What’s Behind the UAPs? Eyewitness Accounts and Military Insights

While the video footage may have stolen the show, other testimony during the hearing offered additional, compelling insights into unexplained aerial phenomena. One of the most significant testimonies came from U.S. Navy Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexandro Wiggins, who recounted his firsthand experience with a highly unusual encounter off the coast of California in 2023. According to Wiggins, what his crew recorded on their radar was unlike anything conventional aircraft or drones could produce.

He described seeing “a self-luminous Tic Tac-shaped object” that emerged from the ocean before joining up with three other similar objects. These objects, which seemed to defy the laws of physics, disappeared in a synchronized and near-instantaneous acceleration, without any sonic boom or conventional aircraft signatures. Wiggins emphasized, “To be clear, I am not here to make claims beyond my lane. I am here to provide a firsthand account of what I saw, what our systems recorded, and why it matters for safety, for intelligence, and public confidence.”

Wiggins’ testimony underscores a growing body of evidence from military personnel who claim to have witnessed objects that do not conform to known scientific principles. This provides further fuel for debates about the true nature of these phenomena and the possibility of non-terrestrial origin.

The Ongoing Struggle for Truth and Transparency

The ongoing UAP hearings have stirred intense debate, particularly regarding the U.S. government’s role in withholding information. Representative Luna’s earlier statement sums up the sentiment that has been building for years: “The federal government has been hiding information from Americans for decades.” This sentiment was echoed by the broader bipartisan task force, which aims to uncover the truth behind not just UAPs, but a host of other government secrets, including the Epstein client list and 9/11 files.

The release of the video showing the missile striking the orb is only one piece of a larger puzzle that Congress is attempting to solve. Luna’s team, which has pledged to work alongside President Trump and his cabinet, aims to restore public trust by investigating these mysteries, with a focus on transparency and accountability. As the investigation into UAPs continues, the public is left with one pressing question: why are we being kept in the dark about so much of this information?