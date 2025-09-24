It Shut Down Airports in the ‘90s — Now This U.S. Most Dangerous Volcano Is Heating Up

A sudden increase in seismic activity at Alaska’s Mount Spurr has drawn fresh attention from scientists monitoring the volcano’s behavior. Experts now say this 11,000-foot stratovolcano, located just 75 miles west of Anchorage, may be approaching an eruption for the first time in decades.

Mount Spurr is part of the Tordrillo Mountains, a rugged range that remains mostly uninhabited but frequented by outdoor enthusiasts. According to the Alaska Volcano Observatory, the region has experienced “numerous small, shallow volcanic earthquakes” in recent months, a pattern consistent with magma movement deeper underground.

An Unpredictable Volcano With A Dramatic Past

Mount Spurr is no stranger to dramatic eruptions. In 1953, an explosive event sent ash 30,000 feet into the atmosphere, shutting down local operations for days. In 1992, the volcano erupted three times over three months—June, August, and September—with the August eruption causing the most disruption. Ashfall blanketed Anchorage, closing the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport and two seismic activity other regional airports. Some flights across the central United States were also delayed as volcanic ash drifted into the Midwest.

The observatory has confirmed that seismic activity has stayed elevated since summer 2024, when a small lake formed in the volcano’s summit crater. In response to this ongoing unrest, officials raised Mount Spurr’s alert level from green to yellow in October 2024—a formal recognition that the volcano’s behavior had become unstable and warranted closer observation.

Ashfall Remains The Primary Risk For Alaskans

While pyroclastic flows and mudslides would likely remain confined to the immediate area around Mount Spurr, the real danger for much of South Central Alaska is volcanic ashfall. Ash from a potential eruption could severely impact air quality, damage machinery, and disrupt flights, particularly in Anchorage, one of the state’s busiest hubs.

According to scientists, any future eruption would likely be preceded by additional warning signs, including more visible ground deformation and fumarolic activity—the release of gases through cracks in the surface. Still, even with these indicators, the timing of an eruption remains uncertain. The Alaska Volcano Observatory emphasized that “now is a good time for residents of South Central Alaska to familiarize themselves with the possible hazards.”

Safety Precautions For Visitors And Residents

Even though no one lives right next to Mount Spurr, the area is popular with hikers, campers, and adventure-seekers. That’s why experts are warning people to stay alert. The observatory says anyone thinking of heading out there should know the risks, follow updates about the volcano, and be ready to follow any rules or closures from local authorities.

The area is remote and rugged, which makes it hard for emergency crews to act fast if something happens. And with Mount Spurr’s past eruptions sending ash high into the sky and affecting places far beyond Alaska, officials are watching it closely. For now, scientists aren’t saying an eruption is certain—but the signs are getting stronger, and the volcano isn’t staying quiet.