2,000-Foot Tunnels Found Underground, Scientists Say Giant Sloths Dug Them

In a discovery that challenges long-standing views of prehistoric life, scientists have uncovered vast underground tunnels beneath Brazil and Argentina that appear to have been excavated by elephant-sized ground sloths during the Ice Age.

These massive passageways, known as paleoburrows, are so extensive and distinct that researchers believe they were created by extinct megafauna. The findings were originally published in Ichnos, where scientists presented detailed evidence ruling out geological processes or human activity as the source.

Tunnels Too Big And Too Precise To Be Natural

The largest of these burrows—some stretching nearly 2,000 feet—were first documented in Brazil’s Rio Grande do Sul region. In total, over 1,500 of these structures have been identified, many featuring smooth walls, arched ceilings, and visible claw marks etched into the stone.

According to geologist Heinrich Frank, who began investigating the tunnels after stumbling upon one during a construction inspection, the architecture simply doesn’t match any known geological formation. The dimensions and shapes of the tunnels, often circular or elliptical, are unlike anything produced by erosion, lava flows, or human tools.

“These aren’t caves,” Frank explained. “They were dug. And there’s no known geological process in this region that can explain them.” What they do resemble are dens, an enormous burrows that could only have been made by very large animals.

Credit: Science Advances

Giant Sloths May Have Engineered An Underground World

The most likely candidates for the creation of these tunnels are now believed to be giant ground sloths, a group of herbivores that once roamed South America and reached the size of modern elephants. These animals had massive forelimbs and curved claws, perfect for excavation. Though their modern relatives, the tree sloths, are small and slow-moving, their Ice Age ancestors were powerful enough to reshape the landscape.

Scientists theorize that these tunnels could have served a variety of purposes: from shelter and temperature control to nesting and even long-term communal habitation. Because many tunnels are similar in design and show signs of continued use, researchers suggest that they were likely maintained and expanded over multiple generations.

Ancient Footprints Reveal A Deadly Ice Age Encounter

While the tunnels themselves show how giant sloths shaped the world around them, other discoveries hint at something more dramatic—face-to-face encounters with early humans. In White Sands National Park, New Mexico, researchers found fossilized footprints of humans and giant sloths side by side, dating back to the Pleistocene.

A 2018 study revealed that human tracks often follow right behind the sloth prints, like a silent chase frozen in time. Some of the sloth tracks take sudden turns or show signs of hesitation—evidence they may have noticed the threat and tried to escape.

It’s a rare and powerful snapshot of the past. These giant animals weren’t just wandering peacefully—they were being hunted. And in that tense moment, it’s possible they used the safety of their underground burrows to hide.

Some of the burrows are so large they were initially mistaken for mine shafts or collapsed caves. Their scale and preservation offer rare insight into behaviors that don’t fossilize: how extinct animals moved, lived, and even responded to threats in their environment.

