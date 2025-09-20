A Toddler Found a 300-Million-Year-Old Fossil in His Backyard

In a quiet village in Scotland, a toddler’s playtime unexpectedly turned into a prehistoric discovery when a fossilized stone in the mud revealed itself to be part of a tree that lived hundreds of millions of years ago.



The story, reported by Dunfermline Press, follows two-year-old Fletcher Low who stumbled upon what turned out to be a fossilized root dating back to the Carboniferous period — a time when tropical forests covered the land now known for its rolling green hills and stone walls.

An Ordinary Day Takes An Unexpected Turn

In the village of Crossford, two-year-old Fletcher Low had been out playing in the sun with his younger brother. No fossil hunting kits, no expert tools — just some mud, a few toys, and the usual chaos of small children outdoors.

At some point, Fletcher picked up a stone that looked slightly different. To most eyes, it probably would’ve seemed like nothing. But not to his dad, David Low — a former geography teacher and lifelong fan of rocks (his words: “I like good looking rocks”).

He gave it a rinse. And just like that, an ancient Stigmaria was staring back at him — the fossilized root of a plant species that once covered Scotland back when it was still a steamy, tropical jungle.

Credit: Dunfermline Press

Back When Scotland Was Hot And Swampy

The fossil comes from the Carboniferous era, roughly 300 million years ago, back when the land that is now Scotland was closer to the equator and far more humid. Think giant ferns, thick forests, and muddy swamps. He explained that ” this was before the coal deposits of Fife and central Scotland were laid down, before the dinosaur era,” and even longer before anything resembling modern mammals existed.

David explained that Stigmaria were part of tree-sized plants that “dominated the landscape.” These were the ancient giants that eventually helped form the coal seams still found across Fife and central Scotland. So, what Fletcher picked up was part of a tree that predates… everything.

Not Your Average Garden Discovery

Finding fossils along the coast of East Fife isn’t totally unheard of. But spotting one in your own backyard? That’s rare.

David noted it had been years since he’d seen anything like it — and that previous one was at the beach, not buried in garden soil. The piece is actually in surprisingly good shape and could sell for around £200 online. Not that this family is planning to list it on eBay anytime soon. David was clear: he’s keeping it. And honestly, you can’t blame him.

Credit: Dunfermline Press

Teaching Kids To Look Down More Often

“I try to get them interested in things in the garden,” David said, referring to his young sons. And while Fletcher’s reaction to this scientific breakthrough was pretty much to go back to playing in the mud, the moment wasn’t lost on his dad.

It’s the kind of quiet story that sticks with you — no headline-grabbing expedition, no museum lab, just a toddler, a garden, and a fossil that waited 300 million years to be found by someone who knew what they were looking at.