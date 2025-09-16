Scientists Find Three Strange Tall Figures Painted in Blood-Red Pigment

In the middle of nowhere, deep in central Tanzania, archaeologists have come across something that’s raising a lot of eyebrows — a set of ancient rock paintings that show three strange, human-like figures with huge heads. The site, known as Amak’hee 4, was found back in 2018, but new analysis is bringing fresh attention to this puzzling discovery.

Three Figures That Don’t Fit In

The research, led by Maciej Grzelczyk from Jagiellonian University in Poland, was published in the journal Antiquity, issued by Cambridge University Press. And it’s not so much the creation date — still uncertain — that puzzles researchers, but rather the unusual visual content of the painting.

The site is part of a broader group of 52 rock shelters, many of which were already damaged by the time they were discovered. But Amak’hee 4 turned out to be different. The shelter’s walls are covered in animal imagery — giraffes, buffalo, elands, wildebeest — all pretty typical for the region. Then, right in the middle of the panel, there’s something that doesn’t fit.

A group of three strange, upright figures appears — with long, slender bodies and unusually large heads that immediately catch the eye. According to Grzelczyk, the heads seem to resemble “stylised buffalo heads,” especially in the way the horns rise and curve outward, and the ears slope downward. Still, there’s nothing in known local traditions that clearly explains these figures, which only deepens the mystery.

Credit: Maciej Grzelczyk/ Jagiellonian University

Not Just A One-Time Thing

What’s even more interesting is that this trio isn’t alone. Similar figures have shown up at two other sites in central Tanzania, including one at Kolo. All of them share the same odd layout: three human-like figures, lined up, with a horizontal line running across their torsos. Their hands and arms are in similar positions too, which makes it hard to write it off as coincidence.

Still, there are differences. The ones at Amak’hee 4 are bigger and placed right at the center of the panel, almost like everything else was painted around them. At the other sites, the figures are more scattered and don’t seem to be part of a larger scene.

So What Are We Looking At?

It’s tempting to jump to wild conclusions, especially since the figures don’t really match anything in known Sandawe cultural traditions — and the Sandawe are believed to be the descendants of the people who once lived in the area. Sure, buffalo horns do have ritual meaning for the Sandawe, but nobody’s ever talked about buffalo-headed people before.

This has led to all kinds of speculation, including the usual whispers about “ancient aliens.” But archaeologists are more focused on trying to understand the symbolic meaning. Could it be spiritual? Mythological? Maybe something ceremonial that’s been lost over time? For now, it’s just not clear.

Credit: Cambridge University Press/ M. Grzelczyk

No Solid Date, But A Few Good Clues

Trying to pin down when the painting was made hasn’t been easy. There’s no sign of domestic animals, which usually means it comes from a time before herding became common — so likely hundreds of years old, maybe more. The paint has also weathered heavily, which fits with that theory.

Almost the entire mural was done in red pigment, except for five figures in white — a detail that might mean something, but nobody knows what yet. What’s obvious is that the people who painted this put a lot of effort into it, especially with the central trio.

The team behind the discovery is still working on documenting the remaining shelters and comparing them to known traditions.







