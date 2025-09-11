Scientists Stunned By Plant Fossil That Has No Place in Earth

A fossilized plant discovered in Utah’s Green River Formation has just shaken up botanical science. Published in the journal Annals of Botany, the species — known as Othniophyton elongatum, meaning “elongated alien plant” — is estimated to be 47 million years old and, according to scientists, doesn’t belong to any known living or extinct plant family.

A Fossil Misclassified For Over 50 Years

Back in 1969, fossilized leaves were found in eastern Utah and quickly classified under the ginseng family, or Araliaceae. The paleobotanist who studied them, Harry MacGinitie, originally named the species Oreopanax elongatum, assuming it was related to shrubs like Oreopanax xalapensis—plants with compound leaves, much like ginseng or angelica.

At the time, the only fossil material available was a few isolated leaves, and without more anatomical parts, scientists relied on the shape and vein pattern of those leaves. Based on what they had, it made sense to group it with the ginseng family.

But that assumption would go on to mask the true identity of a plant that had no place in the modern botanical tree. Fast-forward several decades, and that long-settled classification has just been completely overturned.

Credit: Florida Museum of Natural History

New Fossils Revealed Much More Than Just Leaves

In the last few years, paleobotanist Steven Manchester from the Florida Museum of Natural History came across more complete fossils from the same area. This time, the specimens had something rare: twigs with flowers, fruits, and leaves still attached. That kind of full package is pretty uncommon when it comes to fossilized plants. As Manchester put it, “this fossil is rare in having the twig with attached fruits and leaves. Usually those are found separately.”

With all these extra parts to work with, scientists finally got a much better idea of what this ancient plant actually looked like. Right away, one big assumption got tossed out—the leaves weren’t compound at all. They were simple and directly connected to the twig, which immediately ruled out the idea that it was part of the ginseng family.

But things only got stranger from there. The berries on Othniophyton elongatum didn’t match anything scientists had seen before. They checked everything—fruit shape, internal structure, seed formation—and couldn’t place it in any of the more than 400 existing plant families. They even looked at extinct ones, but nothing fit.

Cutting-Edge Tech Gave Scientists A Closer Look

The turning point came when the museum installed a digital microscopy workstation with artificial intelligence. The fossil, now under much higher-resolution imaging, revealed details researchers had never seen before. They noticed that the plant’s fruits still had their stamens—the male reproductive structures—attached even after the fruit had matured. In most modern plants, these structures fall away once fertilization is complete. Here, they stayed put.

“Usually, stamens will fall away as the fruit develops. And this thing seems unusual in that it’s retaining the stamens at the time it has mature fruits with seeds ready to disperse,” Manchester said. “We haven’t seen that in anything modern.”

The fruits also showed tiny impressions of internal seeds, a level of preservation that’s extremely rare for fossils of this age. Every new detail only confirmed one thing: this plant was unlike anything scientists had ever seen.

Credit: Annals of Botany

A Missing Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Despite the extraordinary preservation and cutting-edge analysis, researchers couldn’t tie Othniophyton elongatum to any plant family—living or fossilized. That’s when the team made a bold move: they concluded that the species belongs to a completely extinct plant family, one that has no modern descendants. They gave it a new name—Othniophyton elongatum—rooted in Greek and Latin, loosely translating to “elongated alien plant.”

Lead author Julian Correa-Narvaez, a PhD student at the University of Florida, emphasized what this discovery could mean. “It gives us a little bit of a clue about how these organisms were evolving and adapting in different places.” Graduate student and paleoartist Ashley Hamersma created a detailed reconstruction of the plant, illustrating its flowers, fruits, leaves, and notably persistent stamens.