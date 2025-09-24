This May Be the Creepiest Humanoid Robot Ever Built…and the Most Advanced, Too

In a lab tucked away in Poland, a group of engineers is quietly redefining what it means to build a robot. Not with circuits or gears, but with synthetic muscles, ligaments and something they’re calling a hydraulic heart. The company behind it, Clone Robotics, is making headlines for its eerily lifelike android — a humanoid machine that moves less like a robot and more like a human without skin.

From Sci-Fi Horror to Real-World Biomechanics

Earlier this year, Clone Robotics unveiled Protoclone V1, a humanoid prototype that startled viewers with its uncanny movement and raw skeletal appearance. Suspended by cables, twitching and twisting in jerky pulses, the machine resembled a puppet from a dystopian play. But behind the unsettling visuals lies a significant shift in robotic engineering.

Rather than using traditional electric motors, the startup has opted for fluidic muscle technology — tubes filled with liquid or gas that expand and contract like real muscle fibers. These “muscles” are inspired by McKibben actuators, a concept that dates back to the 1950s but has seen a resurgence thanks to advances in materials science and deep learning control systems.

The goal is to move beyond rigid, jointed robots to build machines that can interact with the physical world as organically as people do. “We’re not building tools. We’re building bodies,” said Dhanush Radhakrishnan, Clone’s CEO, in a recent interview.

Artificial Anatomy, Real Motion

The team began with the most complex part of the human body: the hand. It took them 18 months to engineer a robotic arm with artificial ligaments and integrated myofibers — monolithic structures combining synthetic muscle and tendon. From there, they progressed to a full-body prototype within a year.

Each limb is controlled by water-filled actuators linked to a hydraulic pump, which acts as the robot’s heart. This pump circulates fluid through the muscle system, allowing for over 200 degrees of freedom, comparable to human anatomy. Sensors built into the frame measure torque, position, and muscle length, feeding data to NVIDIA Jetson chips responsible for real-time planning and motion.

Unlike most humanoids designed to look friendly and polished — think Tesla’s Optimus or Boston Dynamics’ Atlas — Clone Robotics has leaned into anatomical realism. The result is striking and, some would say, unsettling.

Built for Human Environments, Not Showrooms

Clone’s ambition is not to shock, but to solve a problem: humanoid robots are still largely impractical in real-world settings. Most rely on stiff mechanical joints and pre-programmed movements that don’t adapt well to cluttered, unpredictable spaces like homes or warehouses.

With its biomimetic approach, Clone aims to produce robots that can open doors, carry awkward objects or even prepare food with the finesse of a person. One demo shows the robot calmly slicing vegetables — a seemingly mundane task that requires fine motor control few robots today can match.

Yet for all its sophistication, Clone Alpha — the startup’s first full-scale humanoid released late last year — is still a work in progress. The team is currently developing its next iteration, Neoclone, while delaying the addition of tactile synthetic skin to focus on refining motion and control.

Where Next for Androids?

Clone Robotics joins a small but growing cohort of firms exploring soft robotics, a field that combines material engineering, biology and AI to build machines that can bend, flex and adapt like living creatures. Research from institutions like Harvard’s Wyss Institute and Stanford’s Biomimetics Lab has shown the potential of soft robotic systems in everything from search-and-rescue missions to advanced prosthetics.

But Clone’s project stands out for its scale and audacity. Instead of building components, it’s building an entire body — and not one for the faint-hearted. “It’s a strange thing,” Radhakrishnan admitted. “People are both amazed and disturbed by it. Maybe that means we’re doing something right.”

Their focus for now is strictly mechanical. But with plans to add tactile sensing, autonomous behavior, and more nuanced AI decision-making, Clone’s creations may soon be more than just anatomical mimics. They could become functional members of the environments we live and work in.