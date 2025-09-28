This Country Just Became the World’s First Entirely Protected Biosphere in History

In a move hailed by conservationists as “historic”, the island nation of São Tomé and Príncipe has become the first country in the world to have its entire territory designated as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. The announcement was made on 27 September 2025, following a major update from the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere (MAB) Programme, which added 30 new sites across the globe.

The archipelago, located in the Gulf of Guinea off the west coast of Africa, may be tiny—covering just over 1,100 km²—but its ecological and cultural significance is anything but. According to the official UNESCO brief, the islands host “a sanctuary for biodiversity”, including tropical rainforests, volcanic peaks, coral reefs, and mangrove coastlines.

“It’s not just about protecting nature. It’s about redefining how a country can develop with nature, not against it,” said a UNESCO spokesperson during the announcement in Paris.

Rainforest Roots and Global Recognition

The ecological heart of São Tomé lies in its Obô Forest, a dense, humid, tropical jungle that blankets nearly a third of the island’s surface. What makes this particular ecosystem remarkable is its connection to the Congo Basin, the world’s second-largest rainforest after the Amazon.

Research by the Center for International Forestry Research (CIFOR) has long highlighted the ecological bridges between the Congo Basin and outlying islands like São Tomé, which evolved in relative isolation. The result: extremely high endemism, including 148 plant species found nowhere else on Earth and endemic animals such as the São Tomé ibis (Bostrychia bocagei), a bird so elusive it’s rarely spotted outside specialist studies.

But it’s not just the forests drawing attention. São Tomé’s marine ecosystems are equally rich. Surrounding reefs and islets like Ilhéu das Cabras and Ilhéu Santana serve as nesting grounds for sea turtles and seabird colonies, while coral systems remain in relatively stable condition—an increasingly rare feat in a warming ocean.

People, Cacao and Preservation in Practice

Rather than walling off nature from people, UNESCO biosphere reserves promote models of sustainable coexistence. On São Tomé, this isn’t theoretical—it’s woven into the daily life of its 200,000 residents.

Many Santomeans rely on artisanal fishing, organic cacao farming, and small-scale ecotourism. The country’s shade-grown cacao, cultivated without chemical inputs and under forest canopy, has gained global acclaim for its quality and sustainability. It’s exported to high-end chocolatiers in Europe and is central to the country’s growing green economy.

The designation also elevates the island’s eco-tourism potential. Activities like diving, birdwatching, and tours of coffee plantations are already on the rise, and authorities hope the biosphere status will help attract more conscious travelers.

“Biosphere reserves are not just about protection,” explains Dr. Florence Muvunyi, a biodiversity specialist with the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). “They’re testing grounds for what sustainable development actually looks like.”

UNESCO points out that the local population actively participates in land-use decisions. From community-led conservation patrols to traditional farming cooperatives, São Tomé’s model could offer a blueprint for other small island developing states facing the dual pressures of climate change and economic vulnerability.

A Growing Global Network of Biosphere Hotspots

São Tomé’s designation is part of a broader shift in how nations approach conservation. In this latest wave, six countries—including Angola, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Iceland, Tajikistan, and Oman—received their first-ever biosphere reserves.

Among them, the Raja Ampat archipelago in Indonesia—home to over 1,300 species of reef fish and 75% of all coral species—was added as well, reinforcing the emphasis on marine ecosystems. According to a 2024 peer-reviewed study in Nature Sustainability, nearly 60% of Raja Ampat’s reefs remain in “good or excellent” condition, a rare bright spot amid global coral decline.

France also gained recognition for two new sites: the Lac du Bourget, the country’s largest natural lake, and coastal wetlands between the Loire and Vilaine rivers, which together add nearly 2,000 km² to Europe’s biosphere footprint.

In total, the UNESCO biosphere reserve network now includes more than 700 sites across 130 countries, covering over 5% of the planet’s land surface. That’s a significant leap from its inception in the 1970s, when the concept was little known outside of academic circles.

From Forgotten Island to Global Test Case

For São Tomé and Príncipe, long viewed as a peripheral player in global geopolitics, the new designation changes the narrative. The island is no longer just a speck on the map—it’s a living case study in how environmental conservation, cultural identity, and economic development can be balanced.

Time will tell whether the pressures of tourism, foreign investment, and climate change test the island’s newfound status. But for now, São Tomé offers a rare example of what a nation-sized biosphere might look like—and why it matters.