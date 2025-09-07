It Sat Hidden for 1,400 Years — This Ancient Cross Just Confirmed a Lost Monastery in the Heart of the Gulf

Archaeologists in the United Arab Emirates have unearthed a 1,400-year-old Christian cross on Sir Bani Yas, an island southwest of Abu Dhabi. The finding, announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi, was reported by Live Science, and it confirms a long-suspected link between a group of ancient dwellings and a nearby Christian monastery.

Centuries-Old Puzzle Finally Solved on Sir Bani Yas Island

Back in 1992, nine modest courtyard-style houses were discovered near the remains of a church and monastery. For decades, archaeologists speculated whether these homes were part of the same religious complex. Although there were clues—such as their proximity to known religious structures—conclusive proof remained elusive.

That changed during the most recent excavation campaign on the island. Researchers uncovered a stucco plaque shaped like a Christian cross, nearly 30 centimeters in length, embedded in the courtyard of one of the houses. According to archaeologist Maria Gajewska, speaking in an official video, this artifact serves as the final confirmation.

“We never had concrete proof [the houses] were inhabited by Christians. With this cross, we have now proved these houses were part of a Christian settlement.”

Life Behind Monastery Walls: A Glimpse Into Ancient Devotion

The way the houses were built makes it clear they weren’t just ordinary homes. They were probably small retreats for senior monks, places where they could step away from daily life to pray, fast, and spend time in solitude. When ready, they’d return to the monastery to be with the rest of their community.

This setup fits perfectly with what we know about early monastic life, where taking time alone was seen as an important part of spiritual growth. Linking these simple structures to real daily practices gives archaeologists a rare glimpse of how faith shaped everyday living in the region’s early Christian communities.

A Region Once Shared by Multiple Faiths

Between the 4th and 6th centuries, Christian communities were active all around the Gulf, especially in coastal hubs and islands like Sir Bani Yas. The newly uncovered cross gives solid proof of that chapter in history.

According to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, Sir Bani Yas was just one of several places in the region where Christians gathered to worship. What makes it even more interesting is that evidence shows Christians and Muslims once lived side by side on the island, sharing resources and even spiritual spaces. By the 8th century, though, the monastery was left behind, most likely as new cultural and political forces reshaped the region.

Credit: Department of Culture and Tourism

The Cross Is Just the Beginning

Instead of wrapping things up, this discovery opens the door to even more questions. Archaeologist Hager Hasan Almenhali says the goal now is to “better understand the nature of life and the relationships that connected the inhabitants of the island with the surrounding regions.”

The ongoing digs at the nine courtyard houses could reveal how the monks really lived—what they ate, how they spent their days, and how they connected with nearby communities. Today, visitors can already walk through the church and monastery site, getting a rare chance to step inside a spiritual world that had been forgotten for centuries.

This small plaster cross, buried in silence for over a thousand years, now tells a bigger story—of monks in search of solitude, of faiths crossing paths, and of the Gulf as a place where sacred histories still wait to be uncovered.