They’re Working Secretly on a Project to Block the Sun From Earth — and It’s Funded by Billionaires and Top Scientists

A controversial attempt to test solar geoengineering technology in California was abruptly shut down earlier this year after city officials discovered the experiment had been kept secret — despite plans to scale it up to an area larger than Puerto Rico.

According to documents obtained by Politico and Futurism, researchers from the University of Washington, in partnership with nonprofit SRI International and advocacy group SilverLining, carried out a brief cloud brightening test aboard a decommissioned aircraft carrier moored in Alameda, California.

The project, which involved spraying saltwater aerosols into the atmosphere, aimed to reflect sunlight and reduce planetary warming — a process known as marine cloud brightening, a subset of solar radiation management.

The test lasted only 20 minutes before being halted by local authorities, who said they had never been informed it was happening. Internal messages later revealed that project leaders intentionally delayed informing the public to “avoid scaring them,” further inflaming concerns over transparency and scientific accountability.

Billionaire Funding, Military Hardware, and Global-Scale Ambitions

Behind the scenes, the field test was only a small part of a much larger initiative. Over 400 internal emails and planning documents showed the team was preparing for a 3,900-square-mile open-ocean trial — roughly the size of Puerto Rico — off the coasts of North America, Chile, or south-central Africa.

The project was backed by several high-profile donors, including cryptocurrency billionaire Chris Larsen, Rachel Pritzker, and charities linked to Intel co-founder Gordon Moore. A funding proposal submitted to the Quadrature Climate Foundation estimated costs between $10 million and $20 million, with ambitions to eventually expand to multiple global locations.

Infographic depicting aerosol, cloud dynamics and radiative processes that turn salt spray aerosol into marine clouds.. Credit: After Sorooshian et al. 2019.

Despite receiving modest federal funding from the Department of Energy and NOAA, the team hoped to scale up using U.S. government aircraft and ships, records show. But that access is now unlikely. In the wake of political backlash, Trump’s re-election has further dampened federal enthusiasm for controversial climate interventions.

As of mid-2024, the City of Alameda formally revoked the team’s permission to continue, citing violations of the aircraft carrier museum’s lease and a lack of community consultation. “The engagement with leaders here in Alameda was subpar, and the controversy was pretty predictable,” said Michael Brune, former executive director of the Sierra Club, who was indirectly linked to the project as an adviser.

Why ‘Dimming the Sun’ Divides Scientists — and Alarms the Public

The idea of engineering the Earth’s climate remains one of the most hotly debated topics in science. While some experts argue that geoengineering must be researched as a last resort to avoid catastrophic warming, others warn of unintended consequences, including disruption to weather patterns, agriculture, and ecosystems.

A 2023 open letter signed by more than 575 scientists called for a global ban on solar geoengineering development, citing the lack of effective international governance frameworks. Critics also point to the risk of termination shock — a sudden spike in temperatures if solar dimming efforts are suddenly halted before the underlying causes of climate change are addressed.

“The program does not recommend or support using marine cloud brightening to alter weather or climate,” said Sarah Doherty, the University of Washington climate scientist who leads the research. She maintains the Alameda test was only meant to demonstrate that the aerosol sprayers could operate in real-world conditions.

But even some supporters acknowledge the team miscalculated. “There’s a difference between what they should have been required to do and what it would have been smart for them to do,” said Daniele Visioni, a Cornell University atmospheric scientist, who helped draft ethical guidelines for solar geoengineering research.

Secrecy, Conspiracy and a Shifting Political Landscape

The fallout from Alameda comes amid a rising tide of geoengineering conspiracy theories. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) recently blamed July’s Texas floods on weather modification, and introduced legislation to criminalize geoengineering. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis went further, signing a statewide ban on any release of atmospheric chemicals intended to influence temperature or weather.

Federal officials have tried to push back. In July, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin released a comprehensive debunking of “chemtrail” myths, citing decades of scientific data. But the damage may already be done — especially when researchers are seen operating in the shadows.

An earlier solar dimming experiment in Sweden’s Arctic was also scrapped in 2021 after protests from Indigenous groups and environmentalists. That project, known as SCoPEx, was officially abandoned last year.