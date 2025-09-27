They Found a Spider Web in 112-Million-Year-Old Amber — And It’s Perfectly Intact

Ecuador’s Amazon region has revealed insects and spider webs trapped in amber that dates back 112 million years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Communications Earth & Environment, provide a unique snapshot of life on the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, when South America was still connected to other southern landmasses.

Insects Frozen In Time Tell A Rainforest Story

The discovery comes from a time when South America was part of the ancient supercontinent Gondwana, and long before the Andes Mountains rose, or the Amazon River began to flow. The resin that eventually fossilized into amber likely came from conifers in the Araucariaceae family, relatives of today’s monkey puzzle trees. As the sticky resin flowed from these trees, it trapped tiny animals and plant fragments.

This amber acts like a natural time capsule. The research team examined 60 amber samples, identifying 21 bioinclusions across at least five insect orders, including Diptera, Coleoptera, Hymenoptera, Trichoptera, and Hemiptera. “Mostly chironomid and ceratopogonid dipterans were found, as well as springtails, coleoptera, hymenoptera, trichoptera, hemiptera and a fragment of a spider web,” explained Enrique Peñalver of the IGME in Valencia.

Among the most notable inclusions was a rare extinct wasp family, Stigmaphronidae, which hints at a freshwater-rich, humid rainforest. Unlike other Cretaceous fossil sites, this one showed no evidence of fire.

Credit: Nature Communications Earth & Environment

Plants And Spores Fill In The Landscape

The amber wasn’t the only fossil treasure at the site. The surrounding fluvial-lacustrine sediment layers—formed by ancient rivers and lakes—contained pollen, spores, and fossilized leaves from plants like ferns, cycads, and some of the earliest flowering plants. Together, these elements paint a detailed picture of a lush, diverse forest.

“Everything indicates that the ancient ecosystem was wooded, humid and diverse, and has the oldest known association of angiosperm leaves in north-western South America,” noted Professor Xavier Delclòs, lead author of the study.

Carlos Jaramillo from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute added that the surrounding rock contained “pteridophytes (ferns and related species), Araucariaceae and Cheirolepidaceae conifers, cycads and early angiosperms,” as well as epiphytic fungi and fungi that lived on the resin itself.

Chemically Altered By Ancient Oil Deposits

Interestingly, the amber came in two distinct forms. One formed underground around the roots of trees and lacked any inclusions. The second, formed in open air above ground, is the one that captured the insects and other organic material.

According to César Menor Salván from the University of Alcalá, the amber has been “chemically mature and altered by exposure to oil,” as it formed near the Hollín Formation, a rock unit that today serves as a commercial oil source. Despite this transformation, the samples still held incredibly well-preserved organic matter, showcasing the resilience of amber as a medium for fossilization.

Credit: Nature Communications Earth & Environment

Trapped Before The Drift

According to the researchers, “This study outlines a new framework for understanding equatorial ecosystems during the Cretaceous, and the biogeographical relationships of their components when the modern continents broke away from the supercontinent Gondwana.”

Monica Solórzano Kraemer from the Senckenberg Natural History Museum added that future excavations at the Genoveva site may help link South American biodiversity to Antarctica, Australia, and South Africa, where Cretaceous amber has also been found. With only 60 amber pieces studied so far, scientists believe more bioinclusions remain to be discovered.