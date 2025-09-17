They Dumped 200,000 of Cold War Radioactive Barrels Into the Atlantic: 35 Years Later, French Scientists Are Finally Tracking Them Down

They were dropped in secret, forgotten for decades, and now they’re back in the spotlight. More than 200,000 barrels of radioactive waste—some dating back to the early Cold War—were deliberately dumped into the North-East Atlantic between the 1940s and 1990. Today, scientists from France’s CNRS and Ifremer are heading back to the abyss to find out what’s become of them.

The effort marks the first comprehensive mission to locate and study the barrels since the practice was outlawed under the London Dumping Convention in 1990. Though the barrels were sunk in what was then believed to be a lifeless part of the ocean, recent studies have revealed that these abyssal plains, at depths of more than 4,000 meters, host rich and complex ecosystems. What’s unclear is whether those ecosystems are now contaminated—and if so, to what extent.

In a press release dated 21 May 2025, the CNRS confirmed the launch of NODSSUM, an interdisciplinary mission combining nuclear physics, oceanography, marine biology and geochemistry. It’s not just about mapping the sea floor—it’s about answering the uncomfortable question: did we poison part of the planet, and if we did, can it be undone?

Photograph of a radioactive waste drum taken by the AUV Epaulard during the Epicea campaign. © Sibuet et al. 1985

High-Tech Search for Radioactive Waste Begins

The first leg of the mission began in mid-June 2025, with researchers deploying the autonomous submersible UlyX, a next-generation robot operated by the French Oceanographic Fleet. UlyX is capable of diving to 6,000 meters, navigating rugged undersea terrain with high-resolution sonar and real-time imaging systems.

Over a month at sea, the team covered a 6,000 square-kilometre area thought to be the main dumping zone—particularly around zones NEA#3 and NEA#4, located in international waters. These coordinates were originally documented in Cold War-era records, but the exact location and state of the barrels remained uncertain.

Location of areas in the North-East Atlantic abyssal plain where radioactive drums have been dumped (NEA#3 and #4) in international waters (top). The detailed map (bottom) shows the available bathymetry, as well as the location of the six drums (red crosses) identified by the Epaulard submersible during dives in 1985. These identifications were made as part of the Epicea campaign conducted by the CEA/IPSN and Ifremer. © Nodssum Project, 2025

Six barrels were last seen in 1985, photographed by the now-retired Epaulard submersible during the French-led Epicea campaign, but no follow-up was ever conducted. With environmental policies tightening and the deep sea no longer considered inert, the new mission is seen as long overdue.

Tracking Leaks and Their Biological Impact

Once located, barrels will be scanned and photographed at close range. If structural degradation is visible, samples of sediment, seawater, and marine organisms will be taken from nearby zones. The team has already begun deploying fish and crustacean traps, along with current meters and sediment corers, to better understand the biological and chemical dynamics around the waste.

According to CNRS scientists, the goal is not only to check for radiological leakage, but also to observe how radionuclides—unstable atoms like cesium-137 or plutonium-239—are moving through the ecosystem. These substances can persist for decades to centuries, binding to particles, accumulating in marine life, and ultimately working their way up the food chain.

The findings will feed into PRIME RADIOCEAN, a wider research initiative backed by the French government, aimed at establishing best practices for long-term oceanic monitoring of radioactive contaminants.