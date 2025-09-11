“They All Knew” and Kept on Going: Scientists Reveal the Names of the Real Culprits Behind Global Warming

A sweeping new study has placed the spotlight firmly on a handful of major fossil fuel companies, revealing that a small group of corporate giants are responsible for a disproportionately large share of the planet’s most dangerous heatwaves. The research, led by the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich), examined over two decades of data and connected 14 companies to nearly half of all industrial greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

Published just as the Northern Hemisphere emerges from a summer of record-breaking temperature extremes, the study adds hard numbers to what many climate scientists have long suspected: a few key players are driving a large portion of the climate disruption being felt across the globe.

Fossil Fuel Firms Linked to Soaring Heatwave Intensity

The ETH Zurich research team analyzed 213 extreme heat events that occurred between 2000 and 2023, including well-documented crises in Europe, North America, and parts of Asia. These events, marked by spikes in heat-related deaths, infrastructure collapse, and crop failure, are no longer isolated anomalies, the scientists argue. Instead, they form a clear pattern of escalating climate risk.

“Our results show that anthropogenic climate change made every one of these heatwaves more likely and more intense,” said lead researcher Yann Quilcaille, in comments published alongside the study. In numerical terms, the likelihood of extreme heat events increased 20-fold between 2000 and 2009 compared to pre-industrial levels (1850–1900). That figure jumped to as high as 200 times during the 2010s, according to the team’s models.

The paper goes further than most by tracing that intensification directly to corporate emissions, using data sets from the Carbon Majors Database and peer-reviewed attribution science to estimate each firm’s contribution to global heating.

Just 14 Companies Bear Massive Climate Burden

Of the 180 top-emitting companies studied, just 14 were found to be responsible for the same amount of climate-warming emissions as the remaining 166 combined. These firms include energy titans such as Saudi Aramco, Gazprom, ExxonMobil, and others heavily invested in oil, gas, and cement production—industries known for their high carbon footprints.

Yes. @ExxonMobil's own scientists DID predict how much the planet would warm given continued fossil fuel burning. And they DID warn us about the "potentially catastrophic events" that would result from that warming in their 1982 internal memo.#NewClimateWar#CaliforniaFires pic.twitter.com/2sCLuVDNZt — Prof Michael E. Mann (@MichaelEMann) January 13, 2025

Crucially, the study notes that these companies had internal knowledge of the consequences of fossil fuel exploitation as early as the 1980s, yet continued to expand operations. “These firms maintained their pursuit of economic gain, even with awareness of the long-term climate impact,” Quilcaille explained.

This echoes earlier findings, such as those in the Harvard Environmental Law Review (2023), which detailed internal fossil fuel industry documents acknowledging climate risk decades before it entered the public discourse.

ExxonMobil, in particular, has faced scrutiny for its well-documented history of climate denial and lobbying against environmental regulations, as shown in peer-reviewed investigations like the one published in Science.

Attribution Science Sharpens Legal Focus

The latest findings come at a time when climate attribution science—the ability to trace specific weather disasters back to human-induced climate change—is becoming increasingly sophisticated. This is not just an academic exercise: the ability to attribute events to individual actors could reshape climate litigation and accountability frameworks.

“Policymakers now have solid evidence to apply the polluter-pays principle more forcefully,” said Dr. Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London and co-founder of the World Weather Attribution project. She was not involved in the Zurich study but called its conclusions “a wake-up call with numbers attached.”

The ETH Zurich team stopped short of advocating for specific legal or financial penalties, but the implications are clear. As more municipalities and nations explore climate liability lawsuits, studies like this provide a robust scientific backbone for legal claims against corporate emitters.

More Disasters on the Radar

While the study focused on heatwaves, its authors warned that other types of extreme weather events—including floods, droughts, and storms—are also being fueled by the same corporate-driven emissions.

“There’s a broader pattern here,” said Quilcaille. “Heatwaves are just one of the clearest signals. But we’re already expanding our research to include other catastrophic events linked to industrial emissions.”

For context, the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (2021) also highlighted the growing role of human activity in intensifying climate extremes, estimating that human-induced warming has already reached 1.1°C, inching closer to the 1.5°C limit targeted by the Paris Agreement.

In light of this, scientists and policymakers alike are now grappling with whether simply reducing emissions is enough—or whether holding historical emitters accountable must become part of the solution.

For those following the intensifying debate over corporate climate responsibility, the Zurich study adds a new dimension: precision. Not just that companies contributed to climate change—but by how much, and with what consequences.