These Tiny Flyers Are Heading To Earth’s Last Atmospheric Frontier

A team of scientists may have just cracked the code to exploring one of the most inaccessible regions of our planet’s atmosphere—by using nothing more than sunlight and a disk the size of a coin. Their new study, published in Nature, reveals how tiny, ultra-light flyers could soon rise to the mesosphere, a part of the sky so hard to reach it’s often called the “ignorosphere.”

If successful, this new class of flying devices could unlock data from a layer of the atmosphere where meteors burn, auroras glow, and solar storms release energy—a zone long considered out of reach for modern science.

Where Only Sunlight Flyers Can Go

The mesosphere sits between 50 and 85 kilometers above Earth’s surface. It’s far above what airplanes or weather balloons can reach, but well below the orbit of satellites. That leaves scientists with few options when trying to collect information from this crucial region.

Engineers from Harvard University’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) are changing that. They’ve developed tiny ceramic flyers, each just one centimeter wide, that can float without engines or motors. The secret? They use light itself as fuel.

These miniature flyers work by harnessing a phenomenon called photophoresis. It’s not exactly new—it was first demonstrated in the 1800s by William Crookes—but it’s never been used quite like this.

Riding The Thermal Edge Of Light

Photophoresis occurs when one side of a material heats up more than the other in low-pressure air. Gas molecules bounce off the hot side with more energy than the cool side, creating a gentle but usable thrust. The effect is tiny, but with the right materials and structure, it becomes enough to keep a very light object aloft.

In this case, the team created two ultrathin, perforated ceramic membranes joined by tiny supports. A chromium layer on the bottom absorbs sunlight, making the underside warmer than the top. The resulting push from bouncing gas molecules allows the disk to lift into the thin air.

The design isn’t just clever—it’s efficient. Unlike earlier versions of photophoretic flyers, which needed concentrated light many times brighter than the sun, these new disks floated under conditions replicating just 55% of natural sunlight. Even better, the perforations in the disk allow air to move through them, not just around them. This enhances lift using a lesser-known effect called thermal transpiration, creating what researcher Ben Schafer describes as “little jets.”

Credit: Ben Schafer & Jong-hyoung Kim

Small Size, Big Potential

The simplicity of these devices could be a game changer. Schafer and co-author Angela Feldhaus have already launched a startup—Rarefied Technologies—to explore real-world applications. Their first test flights, using payload-free versions of the disk, are scheduled for 2026.

Scaled up to six centimeters, the disks can carry a 10-milligram payload, enough to support basic sensors, a radio antenna, and even a solar power system. While they’re still a long way from replacing satellites, Schafer imagines a future where swarms of these sunlight-powered disks hover high above Earth, collecting data or acting as relay points for communication.

Ready For Mars… Eventually

Their usefulness may not stop with Earth. Because Mars has a thin atmosphere that mimics mesospheric conditions, these disks could someday explore the Martian skies. They could collect climate data, track high-altitude winds, or monitor dust storms—all while remaining aloft without any engines or fuel.

On Earth, the flyers could fill in data gaps that satellites and planes simply can’t reach. The mesosphere and lower thermosphere play an active role in solar storm interactions, auroral activity, and even the reentry of satellites, where debris burns and pollutants build up. Until now, measuring these processes in real time has been nearly impossible.

According to Schafer, filling that gap would “really up the accuracy of existing global climate models.” The potential to improve forecasting of extreme space weather events is just one of the many benefits the technology could offer.