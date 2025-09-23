The United States Losing the Race Back to the Moon Because of… SpaceX!

As China accelerates its plans to land astronauts on the Moon by 2030, questions are mounting over whether the United States will meet its own timeline — or fall behind in a race it once led.

At the center of the uncertainty lies SpaceX’s Starship, the next-generation rocket NASA is relying on to land its astronauts on the lunar surface for the Artemis III mission. Initially slated for 2025, the mission has already been postponed to 2028, and some NASA insiders suggest the timeline may slip even further — perhaps to 2032 — if technical delays continue.

“More time is needed whenever you’re working with technologies that break from the norm,” said Douglas Loverro, former head of NASA’s human spaceflight division, in a recent interview with SpaceNews. “If a backup plan is needed, now’s the time to start preparing it.”

Starship’s Technical Hurdles Raise Alarm Bells

When NASA awarded SpaceX a $2.9 billion contract in 2021 to develop the lunar lander variant of Starship, the decision marked a major shift toward commercial partnerships in human spaceflight. The reusable system promised lower costs, higher payload capacity and unprecedented versatility — on paper, at least.

But progress on Starship has been uneven. The vehicle’s last few test flights ended in explosive failures, with neither astronauts nor cargo reaching orbit. Moreover, the current design calls for orbital refueling, a high-risk maneuver never previously attempted at scale. Without it, Starship cannot deliver its promised payload to the Moon.

“The rocket simply isn’t ready,” said one former NASA engineer who spoke on condition of anonymity. “Even if the technology works eventually, we’re still looking at years of refinement before we can consider it flight-ready.”

According to data from the NASA Office of Inspector General (OIG report, 2023), Artemis-related delays have already pushed program costs over $93 billion, with Starship development cited as a key bottleneck.

China’s Strategy: Steady, State-Backed, and Serious

Meanwhile, China has taken a more methodical path. The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has already demonstrated a number of key technologies through its Chang’e program, including lunar landing and sample return capabilities.

According to a 2023 report by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS), Beijing is investing heavily in in-orbit rendezvous, permanent lunar infrastructure, and crewed mission logistics — all quietly, but effectively.

If successful, China could become the second nation in history to land humans on the Moon — and the first to establish a permanent presence there.

NASA’s Dependence on SpaceX Now Under Scrutiny

The growing delays have triggered unease among former NASA officials, especially those who question the wisdom of placing so much of the Artemis mission’s success on a single commercial provider.

“There is no redundancy,” said Lori Garver, former NASA Deputy Administrator. “We need to have at least one other system in the pipeline.”

Yet alternatives remain scarce. Boeing’s Human Landing System proposal was rejected in the initial bidding process, and Blue Origin’s lander — awarded a NASA contract in 2023 — is still years behind Starship in development.

At the same time, Elon Musk has continued to express confidence, promising that Starship will demonstrate full reusability within a year and carry over 100 tons to orbit — once it’s fully operational. In a recent podcast appearance, he downplayed the setbacks, calling them “expected bumps in the road.”