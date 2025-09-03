The Moon Slowed Earth’s Spin — Scientists Say That’s What Gave Us Oxygen

A study published in Nature Geoscience suggests that the gradual slowing of Earth’s rotation over billions of years may have played a key role in one of the most profound shifts in the planet’s history: the rise of atmospheric oxygen. This shift, known as the Great Oxidation Event, changed Earth’s chemistry and paved the way for the evolution of complex life.

Longer Days, More Oxygen

At the time of Earth’s formation around 4.5 billion years ago, the planet was spinning significantly faster than it does today. Over immense timescales, the Moon’s gravitational pull has caused Earth’s rotation to decelerate, slowly stretching the length of each day. According to the study, this change may have provided cyanobacteria—microbes capable of photosynthesis—with more hours of daylight, allowing them to release increasing amounts of oxygen into the atmosphere.

Roughly 2.4 billion years ago, these oxygen-producing organisms triggered a dramatic planetary shift. Yet scientists have long wondered why the oxygenation of the atmosphere was delayed, even though cyanobacteria existed earlier. The team behind the study proposes that the key factor could have been insufficient daylight in Earth’s earlier, shorter days—limiting the time available for photosynthesis.

Clues From A Microbial Mat At The Bottom Of A Lake

To explore this possibility, researchers examined microbial mats in the Middle Island Sinkhole of Lake Huron. These modern microbial communities serve as analogs for ancient cyanobacteria ecosystems. On the lake floor, purple cyanobacteria that produce oxygen through photosynthesis engage in a daily competition with white sulfur-metabolizing microbes, which take over during the night.

At dawn, the sulfur-consuming microbes begin to retreat, allowing the cyanobacteria to rise and initiate photosynthesis. However, this shift takes time. Geomicrobiologist Judith Klatt of the Max Planck Institute for Marine Microbiology noted, “The cyanobacteria are rather late risers than morning persons, it seems.”

This observation led oceanographer Brian Arbic from the University of Michigan to question whether longer days in Earth’s history could have played a central role in the timing and scale of atmospheric oxygenation.

Oxygen Release Doesn’t Follow Sunlight

Experimental studies and mathematical models provided a deeper look into this mechanism. The team found that the release of oxygen from microbial mats does not mirror the rise and fall of sunlight. According to Arjun Chennu of the Leibniz Centre for Tropical Marine Research, “Intuition suggests that two 12-hour days should be similar to one 24-hour day… But the release of oxygen from bacterial mats does not, because it is limited by the speed of molecular diffusion.”

This discovery revealed a fundamental disconnect between sunlight and oxygen availability. Because oxygen diffusion is slower than light exposure, longer days allow more time for oxygen to escape into the environment. This lag means the structure of the day itself—rather than the total amount of sunlight—was a critical factor in oxygen buildup.

By feeding this data into global oxygenation models, the scientists showed a strong connection between Earth’s lengthening days and both the Great Oxidation Event and the Neoproterozoic Oxygenation Event, which occurred between 550 and 800 million years ago.

A Cosmic Connection To Life On Earth

The findings illustrate a striking relationship between planetary motion and the biology of early life. “We tie together laws of physics operating at vastly different scales, from molecular diffusion to planetary mechanics,” Chennu explained. “We show that there is a fundamental link between day length and how much oxygen can be released by ground-dwelling microbes.”

Today, Earth’s rotation continues to slow at a rate of about 1.8 milliseconds per century. Though imperceptible in daily life, this change may have profoundly shaped Earth’s atmosphere—and the conditions necessary for life—billions of years ago.