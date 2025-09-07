The Longest Blood Moon Since 2022 Will Glow Across the Night Sky — Here’s When and Where You Can Watch It

A total lunar eclipse—the longest since 2022—is set to transform the moon into a copper-red spectacle on the night of 7–8 Septembe. For just over 82 minutes, the Earth’s shadow will fully cover the lunar surface, creating what is popularly called a blood moon. Nearly 5.8 billion people, or around 71% of the world’s population, are expected to be within the visibility zone.

When and Where the Eclipse Will Unfold

The eclipse will begin at 15:28 UTC (17:28 in Paris) on 7 September and end at 20:55 UTC (22:55 Paris time). The entire event will stretch for more than five hours, with the striking phase of totality lasting longer than any lunar eclipse in the past two years.

The first to see it will be observers in Australia, with cities like Sydney, Melbourne, and Perth enjoying prime views. As the night progresses, the spectacle will sweep across Asia, where Tokyo and Seoul will provide excellent vantage points. The shadow will then move westward into Africa and much of Europe. Residents in Moscow, Ankara, and Bucharest will witness the moon rising, already eclipsed.

Clouds Move Over A Red Blood Moon. Credit: Shutterstock

North America will be left out this time. The continent will be in daylight during the eclipse, meaning the next chance for Americans to witness a total lunar eclipse won’t come until 2–3 March 2026, when totality will last for around 58 minutes (NASA provides a detailed calendar of upcoming lunar eclipses).

Why the Moon Turns Blood Red

Unlike a solar eclipse, the moon does not vanish from sight when Earth blocks the Sun. Instead, it glows red. This happens because Earth’s atmosphere acts like a filter. Shorter wavelengths of light—such as blue and green—scatter in all directions, while the longer red and orange wavelengths bend around the planet and continue toward the moon. The result is a natural projection of fiery tones across the lunar surface.

As astrophysicist Sarah Noble from NASA explained in an earlier educational piece: “A lunar eclipse is essentially the same light physics that makes sunsets red—except this time, the moon is on the receiving end.” The physics is straightforward but the visual effect is extraordinary, offering one of the rare celestial shows visible without special equipment.

How to Watch the Eclipse

One of the advantages of a lunar eclipse is that it requires no protective glasses or filters. The naked eye is enough to enjoy the shifting colors of the moon. For a closer look, a pair of binoculars or a backyard telescope will reveal surprising detail, including lunar craters that remain visible even during totality.

For those outside the visibility zone, technology comes to the rescue. Platforms like Time and Date will livestream the eclipse from Cyprus, while the Virtual Telescope Project will broadcast from Italy. Both streams aim to make the event accessible to global audiences.