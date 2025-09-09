TARS: The Solar-Powered System That Could Help Us Break Free From Our Solar System

Interstellar travel has long been a dream, but recent innovations like TARS (Torqued Accelerator using Radiation from the Sun) could make it a reality. Developed by David Kipping and Kathryn Lampo, TARS was detailed in their study published on arXiv.

The Design of TARS: A Simple Yet Revolutionary System

TARS is fundamentally different from traditional spacecraft propulsion systems. Instead of relying on chemical rockets or nuclear power, TARS uses solar radiation to generate the necessary force to launch a tiny spacecraft into interstellar space. The system consists of two reflective paddles connected by a long tether. Each paddle is coated with a reflective side and a dark side. The solar radiation from the sun pushes on the reflective side of the paddles, causing them to spin. This spin generates an increasing amount of speed, eventually flinging the attached spacecraft away from the solar system.

As Kipping explains, the key to TARS’ effectiveness lies in its “torqued” nature, where sunlight continuously applies pressure to the reflective sides of the paddles. “For a quasite, gravity still wins so it wants to fall into the sun and so you need a bit of motion to keep it in an orbit, but that orbit would be very slow,” Kipping noted, describing the delicate balance TARS must maintain in its orbit to maximize its solar energy capture.

Once the system spins up sufficiently, a small spacecraft, no larger than a mobile phone, is released at high velocity—potentially reaching up to 7.5 miles per second, which is the speed necessary to escape the solar system. While this speed is fast enough to exit our solar system, it’s still far from enough to reach other star systems in a human lifetime.

Overcoming the Speed Barrier: The Role of Materials and Techniques

Although TARS can theoretically accelerate a spacecraft to escape the solar system, reaching a nearby star like Alpha Centauri remains an enormous challenge. To put it into perspective, even at the launch speed of 7.5 miles per second, a spacecraft would take more than 30,000 years to reach Alpha Centauri. However, Kipping’s model offers potential solutions for improving the system’s performance.

One of the main factors influencing the speed of the spacecraft is the material used for the paddles and the tether. In his calculations, Kipping used commercially available carbon nanotubes, which are incredibly strong for their weight. However, future developments in materials science could lead to even better materials, such as graphene, which would significantly improve the system’s efficiency and performance. “People say, why not wait three centuries until someone invents a warp drive, I say why not get started now because there’s no guarantee of that happening,” Kipping commented, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with what we currently know.

Other techniques, such as the “Oberth effect,” which uses the sun’s gravity to accelerate a spacecraft as it moves closer to the sun, could further boost the spacecraft’s velocity. Combining these methods with advanced materials like graphene and incorporating quasites—modified solar sails that balance gravitational pull and radiation pressure—could potentially increase the launch velocity to up to 620 miles per second. This speed, although still slow by relativistic standards, could reduce the travel time to Alpha Centauri to about 1,300 years, a significant improvement.

The Philosophical Approach: Multi-Generational Space Exploration

Kipping’s approach to interstellar exploration is not just about technology; it’s also about shifting our perspective on what it means to undertake such an immense endeavor. “People always say you’re never going to reach Alpha Centauri in your lifetime, but in a way, who cares?” Kipping said. “To me, it seems very selfish to insist that any space system we build has to reach its entire completion cycle in a human lifetime. What we’re trying to do is leave a better world for the people that come after us.”

Interstellar travel is, by nature, a multi-generational project. As Kipping points out, just because the technology may not benefit those alive today doesn’t mean it isn’t worth pursuing. The ultimate goal is to lay the groundwork for future generations who can continue the work and reap the rewards. Whether it’s sending back photographs from another star system or making groundbreaking discoveries, the work done today could change the future of humanity.

As Kipping also noted, the simplicity of TARS makes it an ideal project for the next generation of engineers. “I’ve had to take a rain-check on that as we don’t have anything to launch! Maybe in the future we can take them up on that offer. I do think it’s the kind of project that engineering undergraduates could build.” This openness to collaboration and innovation highlights the potential of TARS as an accessible and scalable solution to space exploration.

