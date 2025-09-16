The Sun Was Dying — Then It Suddenly Rebooted Itself

In a new study published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters, NASA researchers reveal that the Sun — long believed to be drifting into a historic lull — has instead been ramping up its activity since 2008. The findings, led by Jamie Jasinski of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, challenge earlier expectations and bring renewed attention to the cycles and mysteries of our star.

A Turnaround No One Saw Coming

Not long ago, solar scientists were nearly unanimous: the Sun appeared to be heading into a deep and prolonged period of low activity. Between the 1980s and 2008, indicators like sunspot numbers and solar wind strength had been in steady decline. In fact, solar activity in 2008 hit what researchers call “the weakest on record,” prompting many to predict a multi-decade minimum, similar to the historically quiet phases seen in the 1600s and early 1800s.

But something unexpected happened. Instead of continuing its descent, the Sun reversed course. Jasinski and his team were among the first to notice that. “All signs were pointing to the Sun going into a prolonged phase of low activity,” he explained. “So it was a surprise to see that trend reversed. The Sun is slowly waking up.”

What This Means For Space Weather On Earth?

This spike in solar activity isn’t just something for space nerds to get excited about — it could actually have real effects down here on Earth. As solar flares, coronal mass ejections, and charged particles become more frequent and more intense, the chances of things going sideways with GPS, communications, satellites, and even power grids go up too.

NASA’s paying close attention, especially with the Artemis program gearing up to send astronauts back to the Moon — and eventually to Mars. A more active Sun means more radiation out there, which makes space riskier for crews. So at this point, understanding what the Sun is doing — and being able to predict it — isn’t just about science anymore. It’s about keeping people safe.

That’s where the upcoming missions come in. Starting September 23, NASA and NOAA are launching a new fleet: IMAP, the Carruthers Geocorona Observatory, and SWFO-L1. Their job? Gather fresh data, improve space weather forecasting, and help scientists stay one step ahead of whatever the Sun decides to throw our way.

This image of the Sun was taken by NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory. Credit: NASA/GSFC/Solar Dynamics Observatory

Unlocking Patterns That Span Centuries

Solar activity usually runs in 11-year cycles — that part’s predictable. But the longer-term trends, the ones that stretch over decades or even centuries? Those are still a mystery. Between 1645 and 1715, the Sun went unusually quiet in what’s now called the Maunder Minimum — a 70-year stretch of very low solar activity. Something similar happened again between 1790 and 1830, but no one really knows why. As Jasinski put it, “We don’t really know why the Sun went through a 40-year minimum starting in 1790… the longer-term trends are a lot less predictable and are something we don’t completely understand yet.”

That’s why 2008 was such a turning point. At the time, many scientists believed we were heading into another one of those long, quiet phases. But instead of fading out, the Sun flipped the script. Jasinski’s team started digging into data from NASA’s OMNIWeb Plus platform — which compiles readings from a bunch of spacecraft, including ACE and Wind, both launched in the ’90s and still going strong.

These missions are like health monitors for the Sun, constantly tracking things like solar wind speed, plasma temperature, and magnetic field strength. And since 2008? All those indicators have been climbing. The Sun, it seems, is not settling down — it’s ramping up.