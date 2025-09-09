Submarine Mysteriously Disappears Under Antarctic Ice After Discovering Strangely Hidden Structures

A research submarine operating under the Antarctic ice has mysteriously disappeared after detecting what it described as “hidden structures” beneath the frozen surface. The incident coincides with new scientific discoveries about how Antarctica’s glaciers are melting, reshaping global understanding of sea-level rise.

A Vanishing Beneath the Ice

The missing submarine was on a mission to study subglacial formations when it reported unusual readings suggestive of buried cavities or channels. Shortly afterward, communication was lost. The cause remains unclear, but the event has captured international attention, blending intrigue with urgent scientific questions about what lies beneath Antarctica’s vast ice sheet.

The autonomous underwater vehicle Ran was programmed to perform missions under the ice shelf. An advanced multibeam sonar system was used to map the underside of the ice at a distance of about 50 meters. Credit: Anna Wåhlin/Science Advances

Researchers have long known that under the continent’s frozen crust exists a labyrinth of rivers, channels, and geological features. These hidden systems are not just scientific curiosities—they may play a decisive role in how fast Antarctic ice melts into the ocean.

New Findings at the Dotson Ice Shelf

At the same time, peer-reviewed research is painting a clearer picture of what is happening under the ice. A study published in Science Advances shows that the Dotson Ice Shelf, in West Antarctica, is thinning rapidly due to a complex network of sub-ice cavities and channels.

The researchers discovered that melting concentrates in two large cavities carved into the base of the ice shelf, created by intrusions of warm Circumpolar Deep Water. These cavities are linked by channels that transport heat efficiently across the shelf, accelerating basal melt.

Dotson Ice Shelf. (A and B) Reference Elevation Model of Antarctica mosaic. Credit: Science Advances

Satellite altimetry combined with ocean sensors revealed that Dotson has lost nearly 390 gigatons of ice in the past two decades. That loss reduces the shelf’s ability to act as a buttress for inland glaciers, making them more likely to flow into the sea.

“Rather than a smooth and gradual process, we’re seeing melting focused along specific channels and cavities,” explained lead author Dr. Tiago Segabinazzi Dotto. This localized erosion, he added, complicates predictions and suggests that traditional models may underestimate the pace of Antarctic ice loss.

Shifting Perspectives on Glacier Melting

The Dotson study aligns with research from the University of Gothenburg, which highlights that Antarctic melting is far from uniform. Scientists argue that ice shelves deteriorate through highly dynamic flows, where warm currents carve away specific weak points, destabilizing entire sections.

Anna Wåhlin with the unmanned underwater vehicle Ran in the home port in Gothenburg. Now the high-tech craft has disappeared under a glacier in Antarctica. Credit: Olof Lönnehed

This patchwork vulnerability represents a departure from decades of thinking, which assumed that ice shelves thinned evenly across their surfaces. In reality, a few fast-eroding regions may determine whether major ice systems remain stable or collapse.

The stakes are high. If the Dotson cavities expand further, melt rates could escalate, potentially triggering a chain reaction of glacier retreat and raising sea levels worldwide. “We’re talking about processes that may determine the trajectory of sea levels for centuries,” said Professor Anna Wåhlin of the University of Gothenburg in a recent report.