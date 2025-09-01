Strange ‘Living Islands’ Are Appearing in Utah — Scientists Now Know Why

Utah’s Great Salt Lake is revealing a new chapter in its long environmental story. As water levels drop and the lakebed is increasingly exposed, clusters of reed-covered, circular mounds have begun to appear—strange “islands” that seemed to sprout from nowhere. Scientists now say these features are signs of a massive, pressurized underground freshwater system. The discovery, presented at the 2025 Goldschmidt Conference and supported by extensive geophysical and hydrological surveys, could help explain how the lake functions and what its ecological future may hold.

Freshwater Pushing Up Through The Salt

For years, researchers at the University of Utah were puzzled by the sudden emergence of these vegetated mounds, especially since they appear in areas thought to be inhospitable to plant life. Many are dominated by phragmites, an invasive reed, which hinted at the presence of water below the surface. Geologist Bill Johnson and his team have now confirmed that these mounds are indicators of freshwater under pressure, rising from deep beneath the lakebed.

Johnson believes this water ” has spent a significant time underground on its way to the lake. But where that happened, we don’t know.” One of the team’s most surprising findings was that freshwater is not only present near the lake’s edges but also far offshore, even beneath the causeway in Farmington Bay. Samples taken from depths of 30 feet revealed freshwater in areas where only saline water was expected.

Revealing the Underground Plumbing

The research team partnered with Canadian geophysics firm Expert Geophysics in early 2025. A helicopter-mounted circular antenna system flew a tight grid over Farmington Bay, emitting electromagnetic pulses into the Earth. These signals bounced off subsurface structures and returned data that is now being used to build 3D models of the lakebed’s underground architecture.

What emerged from the surveys is a complex picture of stratified sediments and freshwater zones that could extend as deep as 10,000 feet. The most remarkable feature is the contrast in water quality: at the center of the mounds, the water is significantly fresher than at the edges, suggesting a central vertical flow path from below. This pressure-driven flow is strongest in the mound cores, where less compacted sediments allow water to rise more easily.

The team installed arrays of piezometers at a site called Round Spot 9, one of at least 18 known freshwater mounds. Measurements taken at depths of 7, 11, 30, and 60 feet showed that the hydraulic head increases with depth.

Credit: Brian Maffly/The University of Utah

More Than Meets The Eye

Earlier estimates suggested groundwater contributed just 3% of the lake’s water budget. But new chemical mass balance studies point to a far more significant number: up to 12%. This change dramatically alters scientific understanding of how the lake functions, especially under the stress of ongoing drought and water diversion.

Johnson, however, cautions against seeing this as a solution to the region’s water problems. “The last thing I want to do is get this hyped as a water resource,” he said. “It’s very clear, and it’s under pressure. And in my mind, it could help mitigate any dust generation on the exposed playa.” As the lake recedes, previously submerged sediments dry and crack, releasing toxic dust into the air.

A Discovery Years In The Making

Johnson’s interest began during an airboat trip across the lake’s North Arm, where he saw water and gas bubbling in a large circular patch. A depth gauge couldn’t find the bottom, hinting at a powerful groundwater upwelling.

Later, satellite images revealed similar mounds across Farmington Bay, prompting further investigation. The team now believes these “living islands” may number in the hundreds, each linked to a vast underground reservoir. Their research focuses on uncovering the water’s origin, its age, and how much of it exists.



