“They Live Inside Other Animals”: A Strange Creature Mystery From the 1800s Is Finally Being Uncovered

For more than a century, marine biologists have been puzzled by the mysterious y-larvae, tiny marine creature found in plankton samples across the globe. Despite being known since the 1800s, no one has ever identified their adult form — until now. A new study, published in Current Biology, may have finally placed these elusive creatures on the evolutionary tree, and what the researchers discovered suggests something far stranger than expected.

These Creatures Are Not What They Seem

At first glance, y-larvae (also known as Facetotecta) look like ordinary larval barnacles. But unlike other barnacle larvae that eventually attach to rocks, ships, or even whales, the adult version of y-larvae has never been observed. Researchers now believe that’s because they don’t live in open environments at all — instead, they may spend their adult lives hidden deep inside other marine animals as parasites.

The team — including James Bernot, an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut, and Niklas Dreyer from the Natural History Museum of Denmark — sequenced the transcriptomes of over 3,000 y-larvae to understand their biological origins. Their findings confirmed that y-larvae are related to barnacles, but they are not closely linked to the parasitic varieties already known to science.

Yet, strangely enough, they appear to have developed many of the same features as parasitic barnacles. These include hook-like antennae and a bizarre transformation triggered by molting hormones — a process that causes the larva to morph into a slug-like, wormy creature called a ypsigon.

Credit: Niklas Dreyer

Evolution Repeated Itself In An Eerie Way

According to Bernot, “Because they’re probably both parasitic and doing similar things, they’ve evolved similar strategies to attach to a host and to become this slug-like larva.” He added “Being hidden inside another animal’s body could explain why we haven’t found the adult stage of y-larvae yet.”

What’s especially fascinating is how this transformation is triggered. When exposed to crustacean growth hormones, the free-swimming y-larvae molt into a shape that closely resembles the parasitic forms of other barnacles — a strong clue that they’re preparing for a parasitic lifestyle. But without knowing their final host, researchers are still in the dark about what species they actually infect.

Credit: Niklas Dreyer

A World Of Invisible Parasites

There’s more. The team discovered over 100 new and genetically distinct species of y-larvae in just one harbor in Japan. That finding alone suggests that there may be hundreds, if not thousands, of undiscovered species out there — most of which likely remain undocumented because we can’t see their adult forms.

This raises important questions about marine biodiversity and the role of parasites in ocean ecosystems. Bernot notes that some known parasitic barnacles can do incredible things to their hosts. For instance, they can castrate crabs, hijack their reproductive systems, and even trick male crabs into acting like pregnant females to care for what they think are their own eggs — but are actually parts of the parasite itself.

If y-larvae are engaging in similar behavior, they could be influencing ocean ecosystems in ways we’ve never imagined. But until researchers identify their hosts, much of this remains speculation.