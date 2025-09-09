Scientists Make Startling Discovery Beneath Los Angeles Ocean Floor That’s Still Haunting the Waters

Off the coast of Los Angeles, decades-old barrels from the 1930s to the 1970s are still leaking toxic substances into the ocean. New research from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography reveals that in addition to DDT, these barrels contain caustic alkaline waste, causing long-lasting damage to the seafloor, as detailed in PNAS Nexus.

The Mystery of the Barrels and Their Contaminants

For years, these corroded metal barrels were believed to be filled with the harmful pesticide DDT, which was widely used until it was banned in 1972. However, images of these barrels in the deep ocean, particularly those surrounded by ghostly white halos in the sediment, raised questions about the barrels’ contents. The halos were initially mysterious, thought to be a result of DDT-related chemicals leaking out. But new research has now pointed to the presence of caustic alkaline waste instead of or in addition to DDT. As Johanna Gutleben, the study’s first author, explained, “One of the main waste streams from DDT production was acid and they didn’t put that into barrels. It makes you wonder: What was worse than DDT acid waste to deserve being put into barrels?”

This new revelation shifts the focus from a singular pollutant to a broader array of toxic industrial waste dumped in the region, including substances from oil refining and chemical manufacturing. Gutleben notes, “DDT was not the only thing that was dumped in this part of the ocean and we have only a very fragmented idea of what else was dumped there.” The realization that these barrels might contain a variety of hazardous materials forces researchers to reconsider the full scope of the ocean’s contamination.

Image credit: PNAS Nexus

Alkaline Waste: The Unexpected Pollutant

The discovery that the barrels likely contain alkaline waste adds a new layer of complexity to our understanding of ocean pollution. Alkaline waste, which is created during industrial processes, has been shown to react with seawater, forming a hardened crust of brucite and other minerals. This cement-like substance is what creates the white halos around the barrels. “This adds to our understanding of the consequences of the dumping of these barrels,” said Paul Jensen, a senior author of the study. “It’s shocking that 50-plus years later you’re still seeing these effects.” These alkaline deposits are not just visual markers of pollution; they have severe ecological consequences.

The chemical reactions caused by the leaking waste alter the pH of the surrounding environment, making the area extremely alkaline. This extreme shift in the seafloor’s conditions transforms the ocean floor into an inhospitable environment, where only specialized bacteria can survive—similar to the conditions found around deep-sea hydrothermal vents. The long-term persistence of these waste products suggests that they will continue to affect microbial life for decades to come.

Persistent Environmental Damage: The Long-Term Effects of Industrial Waste

The discovery of these toxic barrels and their contents underscores the enduring legacy of ocean dumping. While researchers initially focused on finding DDT, they have now expanded their search to understand the broader implications of the industrial waste that has been buried on the ocean floor. “We only find what we are looking for and up to this point we have mostly been looking for DDT. Nobody was thinking about alkaline waste before this and we may have to start looking for other things as well,” Gutleben observed. The importance of understanding all types of industrial waste is becoming increasingly clear as the consequences of past dumping continue to unfold.

The study also suggests that the environmental impact of the barrels may be more localized than originally thought, but no less serious. The barrels’ presence on the seafloor and the waste they contain could be disrupting marine ecosystems in ways that are still being understood. “We can’t quantify the environmental impact without knowing how many of these barrels with white halos are out there, but it’s clearly having a localized impact on microbes,” Jensen pointed out. These disruptions to microbial life have broader implications for the entire food chain, potentially affecting fish populations and marine biodiversity.

The Challenge of Cleaning Up the Ocean Floor

While researchers now know that the barrels contain alkaline waste, there is still no clear solution to addressing the contamination. The highly toxic nature of the waste, along with the technical difficulties of removing it, makes any cleanup efforts a monumental task. In particular, the barrels containing DDT and other pollutants are buried under several centimeters of sediment, which further complicates the situation. “The highest concentrations of DDT are buried around 4 or 5 centimeters below the surface—so it’s kind of contained,” Jensen explained. “If you tried to suction that up you would create a huge sediment plume and stir that contamination into the water column.”

Efforts to physically remove the barrels or the contaminated sediment could do more harm than good, spreading the pollutants further into the ocean. As a result, researchers are exploring microbial solutions to break down the DDT and other chemicals naturally. The slow process of microbial degradation may be the best hope for mitigating the long-term damage caused by the industrial waste buried in the ocean.