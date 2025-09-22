Starship Is Preparing To Soar Over Cities—but The Major Ones Are Out Of Its Flight Path

SpaceX is preparing a significant milestone for its next-generation launch system. In its most ambitious test yet, Starship will soon fly over inhabited areas on its return from space—marking the first time the rocket crosses land during an operational flight. The new route includes parts of Mexico and southern Texas, carefully planned to avoid heavily populated urban centers.

Until now, all Starship test flights have ended in ocean splashdowns after following arcing, suborbital paths. Those missions never completed a full trip around Earth. But with upcoming plans to reach low-Earth orbit, the spacecraft is entering a more advanced phase. SpaceX intends to attempt a return-to-launch-site (RTLS) maneuver—bringing Starship back to its Texas launchpad from space.

New Trajectory Challenges Over South Texas

Unlike Cape Canaveral, which launches over open ocean, the geography of South Texas forces Starship into a narrow and complex corridor. The launch path departs eastward over the Gulf of Mexico, meaning any orbital return must approach from the west—directly over land. That includes regions in Mexico and the southern United States.

This change in trajectory has been anticipated since the earliest stages of development. According to a new FAA environmental document, SpaceX plans to avoid major cities entirely by steering the rocket over sparsely populated areas. The agency’s draft Tiered Environmental Assessment outlines how these flight paths are intended to minimize risk to people and infrastructure on the ground.

The map outlines the proposed reentry path for Starship. Credit: Federal Aviation Administration

Starship V3 Brings Increased Capability

Coinciding with this new flight plan is the introduction of the updated Starship V3. This version of the vehicle stands 171 feet (52.1 meters) tall, and when paired with its Super Heavy booster, reaches a total height of 408 feet (124.4 meters). Built from stainless steel, the spacecraft has been designed from the ground up for full reusability.

Recovery of the booster stage has already been demonstrated. However, SpaceX has yet to recover the upper stage, which remains one of the program’s next big objectives. If the next two test flights proceed as expected, the company will be ready to attempt a full orbital return and mid-air capture using the launch tower arms at Starbase.

Two candidate launch trajectories for Starship’s next orbital missions have been assessed by the FAA. Credit: Federal Aviation Administration

Reusability Could Reshape Future Missions

Successful RTLS recovery of both rocket stages would significantly advance SpaceX’s long-term goals. This capability is central to Elon Musk’s vision for rapid, cost-effective space access. Capturing the upper stage using the tower arms would eliminate the need for ocean landings and streamline turnaround times between missions.

Two failed launch attempts earlier this year highlighted the technical difficulty of achieving orbital reusability. But the next test flights could change that trajectory. Proving Starship can return from orbit and land safely will not only validate the vehicle’s design—it will demonstrate that fully reusable spacecraft are within reach.

In the months ahead, parts of Texas and Mexico may witness something extraordinary: a spacecraft larger than any in history returning home through the upper atmosphere. The success of these missions could mark the beginning of a new chapter in orbital spaceflight.