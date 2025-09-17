Meet The Spiders That Looks Like a Bird And Survived The Dinosaurs

In the leafy habitats of Madagascar, South Africa, and Australia, a strange predator lurks, far older and more bizarre than most creatures we encounter today. These spiders, known as pelican spiders, have an unsettling yet captivating appearance that makes them look more like mechanical cranes than the fearsome hunters they truly are.

With long necks, beak-like pincers, and an efficient hunting style, pelican spiders are a throwback to an ancient time, evolving in ways that allow them to survive in the modern world while retaining the deadly instincts of their Jurassic ancestors. A recent study published in ZooKeys reveals just how diverse this spider family truly is, with new species still being discovered today.

Living Fossils with a Deadly Purpose

Pelican spiders, part of the family Archaeidae, are often described as “living fossils” because they closely resemble species that lived more than 165 million years ago. Their anatomy has barely changed since the Mesozoic era, making them one of the most remarkable and long-lived lineages of spiders on Earth.

Unlike most spiders that rely on webs to trap their prey, pelican spiders are active hunters. They stalk their quarry, usually other archanids, by following silk trails left behind by their victims. Their specialized anatomy plays a key role in their hunting strategy: the spider’s long neck and pincers resemble a bird’s beak, allowing it to strike from a safe distance.

Credit: Hannah Wood, Smithsonian

New Species That Haven’t Changed in 165 Million Years

For years, scientists believed that pelican spiders had gone extinct, preserved only in ancient amber. But recent discoveries have revealed that these web-spinners are very much alive, and not just in small numbers. In fact, biologists have identified at least 26 species across Madagascar and South Africa, with many more species waiting to be described. This new understanding suggests that they are far more diverse than previously thought, with some species still being discovered today.

Not only are these eight-legged creature ancient in their design, but they are also resilient, having survived through numerous ecological changes. In recent years, researchers have identified new species like Austrarchaea andersoni, which was discovered in Queensland, Australia.

Despite the threats posed by climate change and habitat loss, some species have even managed to survive catastrophic events, such as the Australian bushfires. For instance, the Kangaroo Island assassin spider, once feared extinct, was spotted in the charred remains of the island, showcasing the insect’s remarkable ability to survive in harsh conditions.

Credit: Nikolai Scharff

A Hub of Spider Diversity

Madagascar is the ultimate hotspot for pelican spiders, with the island hosting the largest number of species—over 20 types. Its unique and isolated forests offer the perfect setting for these ancient hunters. A recent study uncovered 18 new species of assassin spiders, solidifying Madagascar’s reputation as a living museum for evolution.

These findings give us a peek into the distant past, when pelican spiders probably scurried through the forests of Gondwana, the supercontinent that once linked Madagascar to Africa, South America, and Antarctica. As the continents split apart millions of years ago, they adapted to their changing environments, evolving into the deadly hunters we see today.



