This Spider Was So Huge It Made Headlines for 25 Years — Turns Out It Wasn’t a Spider at All

A prehistoric predator once hailed as the world’s largest spider has been unmasked as something entirely different. More than two decades after its discovery, Megarachne servinei was reclassified—not as a giant arachnid, but as a species of extinct aquatic arthropod. This correction, published in Biology Letters in 2005, overturned a long-standing misconception, shifting both scientific and public understanding of the fossil.

The Fossil That Misled Paleontology

Discovered in Argentina in 1980 by paleontologist Mario Hünicken, Megarachne made international headlines for its apparent size and spider-like features. Estimated to have had a leg span exceeding 19 inches and a body over a foot long, it was quickly crowned the largest spider ever discovered. Museum reconstructions and television programs amplified its reputation, embedding the fossil in the public imagination as a terrifying relic from the Carboniferous period.

Yet for years, access to the original fossil remained tightly restricted. Locked away in a bank vault, the specimen remained largely unexamined by other experts. When finally reanalyzed in 2005, new findings emerged that rewrote the story of Megarachne completely.

Early Assumptions, Limited Evidence

At first glance, the fossil did bear a striking resemblance to a giant spider. The broad body shape, jointed appendages, and general morphology led Hünicken to classify it within the arachnid family. The name Megarachne servinei reflected this conclusion, with “mega” signaling its imposing size and “arachne” linking it to spiders. Its massive scale added to the excitement—no other spider-like fossil of that magnitude had ever been reported.

Still, some paleontologists expressed skepticism. According to National Geographic, key arachnid traits were missing, particularly spinnerets, which are essential silk-producing organs found in spiders. Yet these concerns were hard to act on. The fossil’s inaccessibility meant that independent verification of Hünicken’s findings was impossible for over two decades. In paleontology, where many species are known from a single specimen, that kind of delay can have lasting effects on interpretation.

Reanalysis Leads To A Scientific Correction

In 2005, a breakthrough came. A second fossil was discovered in the same region of Argentina, prompting a fresh investigation by scientists Paul Selden, José Corronca, and Hünicken himself. Their research concluded definitively that Megarachne was not a spider, but a eurypterid—a type of extinct sea scorpion.

The evidence was visual and anatomical. Specific features of the carapace, such as crescent-shaped lunules and pointed mucrones, closely matched known eurypterid fossils. These traits, according to Selden and colleagues, were far more consistent with aquatic arthropods than with land-dwelling arachnids. Despite the shift in classification, the creature retained its original name under taxonomic rules. As a result, Megarachne became one of the most widely known misclassifications in fossil history.

Credit: Will Newton

The Media Moment That Missed The Truth

Just before the real story came out in 2005, Megarachne made its big TV debut in the BBC’s Walking With Monsters. The timing couldn’t have been worse. The show featured it as a giant, terrifying spider—exactly what it wasn’t. By the time producers found out the truth, it was too late to change the visuals. They scrambled to label it as a different, smaller type of spider (Mesothelae), but the monster look stayed.

The mix-up shows how easily early science can lock in a story—especially when it looks good on screen. As National Geographic pointed out, people had already bought into the idea of Megarachne as the ultimate prehistoric spider. And while that turned out to be wrong, the truth gave us something just as weird: a strange sea creature from long before the age of dinosaurs.















