Between 2006 and 2008, Something in the Bowels of the Earth Altered Its Gravity— and Left No Trace Until Now

A quiet but measurable shift in Earth’s gravity field between 2006 and 2008 has baffled scientists for years. Now, nearly two decades on, new research suggests the anomaly may have been triggered by a deep-seated process occurring thousands of kilometers beneath our feet — at the boundary between the planet’s mantle and outer core.

The findings, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, draw on data collected by the German-American GRACE satellite mission, which tracked minute changes in gravity using twin satellites orbiting Earth between 2002 and 2017. The researchers behind the study believe the phenomenon may have originated from changes in the physical structure of rocks under extreme pressure — possibly altering the density of material at the base of the mantle and even distorting the shape of the core itself.

A Ripple From the Deep

The shift wasn’t noticed at the time. It wasn’t dramatic, and certainly not something you could feel. But satellites did feel it. Specifically, GRACE (short for Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment) detected subtle changes in the distance between its two spacecraft as they responded to gravitational fluctuations below.

Originally designed to track large-scale water movements — like glacial melting and underground aquifer depletion — GRACE has also proven useful in picking up anomalies related to mass redistribution deep inside the planet.

According to the team of geophysicists led by Isabelle Panet of Université Gustave Eiffel in Paris, the anomaly appeared in a region off the west coast of Africa. “There must be, at least in part, a solid Earth origin for the signal,” Panet told Slate.fr, suggesting the cause could lie in Earth’s solid interior, not surface phenomena like ocean currents or ice loss.

Image credit: ESA/SWARM

What they think happened is this: a phase transition may have occurred in a mineral called perovskite, found abundantly in Earth’s lower mantle. Under extreme pressure, perovskite can shift into a denser form, changing the overall mass distribution of surrounding rocks — like squeezing a sponge and watching the water shift inside.

Shaking the Core — and Maybe the Magnetic Field

This mass shift, the authors argue, could have sent waves of stress into surrounding material, rippling downward and temporarily deforming the outer core — possibly by as much as 10 centimeters. That may not sound like much, but in planetary terms, it’s a tectonic-level twitch.

As the outer core is made of molten iron and nickel, even small distortions could affect the way it flows. And since this flow helps generate Earth’s magnetic field, a core deformation could, in theory, produce magnetic disturbances at the surface.

While these links remain speculative, they’re part of a growing effort to understand the interactions between mantle dynamics, core structure, and the geomagnetic field — three of the most poorly understood systems on Earth.

“This is the first time we have convincing evidence of fast dynamic processes at the base of the mantle,” said Barbara Romanowicz, a seismologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the study. “And they’re fast enough to be observed on human timescales.”

Tracking Gravity to Peer Inside the Planet

Earth’s deep interior has always been elusive. We can’t drill down to the mantle-core boundary, and even seismic waves offer limited clarity. That’s where gravity data — often overlooked — comes in. By tracking even the tiniest gravitational shifts, scientists can now infer what’s happening in otherwise unreachable depths.

The GRACE mission, and its successor GRACE-FO, have opened a new observational window. Future work may involve correlating gravity shifts with geomagnetic data, seismic activity, or other satellite observations to build a more comprehensive picture of the planet’s interior mechanics.

What remains is to see whether this type of gravitational blip is a one-off event or part of a larger, cyclical pattern. If more anomalies like this are detected — especially if they’re linked to surface effects or magnetic field variations — they could radically change how scientists model Earth’s internal engine.