Something Strange Is Driving the Universe Apart — And James Webb Just Confirmed It

In a recent study published in the Astrophysical Journal letters, scientists confirmed something both exhilarating and unsettling: the universe is expanding in a way that defies our most trusted models. Using the ultra-sensitive eyes of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), researchers have taken a fresh look at an old puzzle—one that might force us to rethink the fundamentals of cosmology.

It’s a bit like double-checking the math on a long, complicated equation and still getting the same weird result. Even with a better calculator.

Two Answers, One Universe

For years now, astronomers have noticed that the universe’s expansion rate—something called the Hubble constant—just doesn’t add up. Depending on how you measure it, you get two very different values.

One method looks deep into the early universe by analyzing ancient cosmic microwave background (CMB) radiation—light leftover from just 380,000 years after the Big Bang. That method, which relies on the Lambda Cold Dark Matter model, gives a slower expansion rate: about 67 kilometers per second per megaparsec.

The other method uses closer, brighter objects like Cepheid variable stars and Type Ia supernovae to build a kind of cosmic measuring stick. Those measurements consistently show a faster expansion rate—around 73 km/s/Mpc. That’s not a small discrepancy. And it hasn’t gone away. This tension between the two values has earned a name of its own: the Hubble tension. It’s become one of the most talked-about mysteries in modern cosmology.

An illustration tracing the universe’s evolution as predicted by the widely accepted cold dark matter model. Credit: NASA/ LAMBDA Archive / WMAP Science Team



James Webb Steps In

Many researchers hoped the discrepancy was simply a result of flawed measurements from the Hubble Space Telescope, perhaps due to overlapping starlight or limitations in resolution. That theory was still on the table—until now.

To test it, Nobel laureate Adam Riess and his team used JWST to observe over 1,000 Cepheid stars across five galaxies, including Messier 106, a spiral galaxy about 23 million light-years away. JWST’s powerful infrared vision allowed them to cut through cosmic dust and observe individual stars with unprecedented clarity.

And here’s the kicker: the results match Hubble’s measurements almost exactly. “We’ve now spanned the whole range of what Hubble observed,” Riess said, “and we can rule out a measurement error as the cause of the Hubble tension with very high confidence.”

In fact, Webb’s data clocked the expansion rate at around 72.6 km/s/Mpc, just a hair below Hubble’s 72.8 km/s/Mpc. That near-perfect alignment knocks measurement error off the suspect list.

So, What’s Really Going On?

If two of the most advanced telescopes ever built agree on the expansion rate, then the problem isn’t the data—it’s the theory. As Riess put it, “The discrepancy between the observed expansion rate of the universe and the predictions of the standard model suggests that our understanding of the universe may be incomplete.”

Think of it like this: you’re following a trusted recipe for cake, using all the exact ingredients and steps, but the final product keeps coming out… weird. At some point, you have to consider that maybe the recipe itself is missing something.

That “missing ingredient” might be something like early dark energy—a hypothetical force that gave the young universe a mysterious extra push. Other theories involve exotic particles, strange dark matter properties, or even primordial magnetic fields that twisted space in unexpected ways.

The galaxy M106, captured by JWST, served as a key reference to verify Hubble’s distance measurements. Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, J. Glenn)



The Universe Isn’t Following the Rules

JWST’s results mark a turning point. By independently confirming the expansion rate measured by Hubble, the telescope has eliminated the last major source of doubt surrounding the Hubble tension. As Siyang Li, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins and a member of the team, put it, “The JWST data is like looking at the universe in high definition for the first time.”

The challenge now lies with theoretical physics. As Marc Kamionkowski, a cosmologist not involved in the study, suggests, “One possible explanation for the Hubble tension would be if there was something missing in our understanding of the early universe.” Kamionkowski points to several candidate solutions, including changes to particle physics or energy dynamics during the universe’s first few moments.

There’s no clear answer yet, which leaves the door wide open for theoretical physicists to get creative. And they’re already on it.















