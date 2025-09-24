Something Bizarre Is Happening Under The Dead Sea — And Scientists Can’t Predict When It’ll Stop

Beneath the dense, salty waters of the Dead Sea, scientists have uncovered a geological phenomenon of unexpected scale. Gigantic salt deposits, known as salt giants, are slowly forming at the bottom of the lake — and they could offer major insights into Earth’s geological past and its future transformations. A new study, published in the Annual Review of Fluid Mechanics, reveals that the Dead Sea may be the only place on Earth where this process can be observed in real time.

Tracing The Origins Of Earth’s Deepest Salt Secrets

The Dead Sea is more than just the saltiest body of water on Earth. It’s also the lowest point on the planet’s surface and one of the most unique aquatic environments known to science. Researchers from UC Santa Barbara and the Geological Survey of Israel have recently identified enormous salt structures forming under the sea, with some deposits stretching for kilometers horizontally and over a kilometer thick vertically.

“These large deposits in the Earth’s crust can be many, many kilometers horizontally, and they can be more than a kilometer thick in the vertical direction,” said Eckart Meiburg, professor of mechanical engineering at UC Santa Barbara.

Credit: Annual Review of Fluid Mechanics

From A Stratified Lake To Dynamic Mixing

Before the 1980s, the Dead Sea was what scientists call a meromictic lake — one where the water column remained stratified. Warmer, less dense water floated on top of colder, saltier water at the bottom. This natural layering remained stable throughout the year, maintaining sharp chemical gradients across the lake’s depth.

Everything changed after the diversion and damming of the Jordan River, which drastically reduced the inflow of fresh water. The resulting imbalance accelerated evaporation and increased surface salinity to the point where the upper and lower layers began to mix. The lake transitioned to a holomictic system, undergoing seasonal overturns, particularly during the winter months — a shift that triggered an entirely new phase in the formation of salt deposits.

One of the most fascinating outcomes of this transformation is a phenomenon the researchers call “salt snow.” First observed in 2019, these halite crystals were initially believed to fall only during the cooler months. But the team later discovered that summer conditions, too, support their formation — pointing to a continuous cycle that feeds the growth of salt giants at the bottom of the lake.

The Chemistry Behind The Crystals

What makes this process so unusual is how salt levels, temperature, and a lesser-known mechanism called double diffusion all work together. In the peak of summer, strong sunlight heats the surface of the Dead Sea, while evaporation makes the water even saltier. Meanwhile, the deeper parts of the lake stay cooler and more stable, creating a sharp boundary between the two layers.

At this point of contrast, something interesting happens: the warm, salty water at the top starts to cool down and sink, while the cooler water below gets slightly warmer and rises. This gentle mixing sets off tiny underwater currents — and those are just enough to trigger halite crystals to form and drift downward, like underwater “salt snow.”

In most salty lakes, this kind of thing only happens during the dry season. But because of the Dead Sea’s constant layering and temperature differences, it can happen almost all year long — making it one of the only places where scientists can actually watch these salt giants grow in real time.

A Mirror To Earth’s Ancient Seas

Millions of years ago, something very similar happened — but on a much bigger scale. During what’s known as the Messinian Salinity Crisis, the Mediterranean Sea got cut off from the Atlantic Ocean, and without any new water flowing in through the Strait of Gibraltar, the sea started to dry up. Over time, evaporation took over, water levels dropped by several kilometers, and massive salt deposits were left behind.

“There was always some inflow from the North Atlantic into the Mediterranean through the Strait of Gibraltar,” Meiburg explained. “But when tectonic motion closed off the Strait of Gibraltar, there couldn’t be any water inflow from the North Atlantic.” These conditions persisted for hundreds of thousands of years, until the Zanclean flood reopened the strait and refilled the basin. The thick salt layers formed during that time remain buried under the Mediterranean seafloor to this day.

Researchers hope that by understanding how these salt giants form today, they can reconstruct ancient oceanic events and predict how arid coastal systems will behave under mounting pressure from climate change and rising sea levels.