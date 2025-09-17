Shocking Evidence of ‘Doomsday Comet’ That Destroyed Ancient US Civilization Found at Key Archaeological Sites

The end of the Pleistocene, marked by the Younger Dryas (YD) onset around 12.8 thousand years ago, witnessed the sudden extinction of many North American megafauna and the collapse of the Clovis culture. While theories like overhunting and climate shifts have been debated, a recent PLOS ONE study presents compelling evidence linking a comet impact or airburst event to these dramatic changes.
The Cosmic Airburst Hypothesis
The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis (YDIH) posits that around 12,800 years ago, Earth encountered debris from a large comet, possibly over 100 kilometers in diameter. This cosmic event likely triggered a series of catastrophic environmental shifts, including massive airbursts or impacts that ravaged the planet’s surface. These airbursts, detonating at low altitudes, would have generated extreme pressures and temperatures, resulting in the creation of shocked quartz—a mineral that forms only under such extreme conditions. The discovery of these quartz grains at sites like Murray Springs, Blackwater Draw, and Arlington Canyon aligns with this hypothesis, strengthening the idea that cosmic impacts were a significant driver of the period’s rapid climate change and mass extinctions.
The YDIH also suggests that this cosmic event was linked to a phenomenon often referred to as “impact winter”—a prolonged period of cooler temperatures caused by dust and aerosols injected into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight. The combination of these climate changes, along with fires triggered by the impact’s shockwaves, would have drastically altered ecosystems across North America. As the study suggests, “These sites are among the best-documented in North America, each providing crucial evidence of an interrelationship between the collapse of the Clovis technocomplex and the extinction of the megafauna.”
Shocked Quartz: The Key Indicator
Shocked quartz grains are a critical piece of evidence in confirming the occurrence of a cosmic airburst or impact. These grains, which exhibit unique structural features like glass-filled fractures and lamellae, are produced under conditions of extreme heat and pressure, such as those generated during nuclear explosions or asteroid impacts. The team behind the PLOS ONE study utilized a suite of advanced techniques, including electron microscopy and energy dispersive spectroscopy, to identify these grains at three pivotal archaeological sites in the Southwestern United States.
At sites like Blackwater Draw and Murray Springs, shocked quartz was found in layers directly associated with the Younger Dryas Boundary (YDB) layer, a stratigraphic marker that is rich in other impact proxies like microspherules, platinum, and soot. This finding provides clear evidence that a cosmic event, potentially an airburst from a comet, struck the Earth at the time of the YD onset. As the researchers concluded, “The presence of airburst/impact-related materials at these key locations strengthens the temporal and spatial link between the proposed cosmic event and major ecological and cultural changes.”
The Megafauna Extinctions and Clovis Collapse
One of the most striking consequences of the Younger Dryas event was the sudden extinction of over 70% of North America’s megafauna, including iconic species like the mammoth, the mastodon, and the saber-toothed cat. The timing of these extinctions, coinciding almost precisely with the onset of the YD, has long puzzled scientists. While climate change and overhunting by early human populations have been proposed as potential causes, the new evidence for a cosmic impact offers an alternative explanation. The YDIH suggests that the environmental aftermath of a cosmic event—encompassing climate cooling, fires, and ecosystem disruptions—created an inhospitable environment for these large animals, pushing them to extinction.
Equally perplexing is the sudden disappearance of the Clovis culture, known for its distinctive stone tools and widespread presence across North America. This culture, associated with Paleoindian populations, appears to have collapsed around the same time as the megafaunal extinctions. The PLOS ONE study highlights this cultural shift, noting that “The presence of airburst/impact-related materials at these key locations strengthens the temporal and spatial link between the proposed cosmic event and major ecological and cultural changes.” The Clovis technocomplex, which had once flourished, appears to have rapidly disbanded as human populations either died off or reorganized in response to the altered environment.