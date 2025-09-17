Shocking Evidence of ‘Doomsday Comet’ That Destroyed Ancient US Civilization Found at Key Archaeological Sites

The end of the Pleistocene, marked by the Younger Dryas (YD) onset around 12.8 thousand years ago, witnessed the sudden extinction of many North American megafauna and the collapse of the Clovis culture. While theories like overhunting and climate shifts have been debated, a recent PLOS ONE study presents compelling evidence linking a comet impact or airburst event to these dramatic changes.

The Cosmic Airburst Hypothesis

The Younger Dryas impact hypothesis (YDIH) posits that around 12,800 years ago, Earth encountered debris from a large comet, possibly over 100 kilometers in diameter. This cosmic event likely triggered a series of catastrophic environmental shifts, including massive airbursts or impacts that ravaged the planet’s surface. These airbursts, detonating at low altitudes, would have generated extreme pressures and temperatures, resulting in the creation of shocked quartz—a mineral that forms only under such extreme conditions. The discovery of these quartz grains at sites like Murray Springs, Blackwater Draw, and Arlington Canyon aligns with this hypothesis, strengthening the idea that cosmic impacts were a significant driver of the period’s rapid climate change and mass extinctions.

Photomicrographs of fractured quartz grains from the YDB layer (12.8 ka) at three sites. (A-C) Arlington Canyon; (D-F) Blackwater Draw; (G-I) Murray Springs. The panel text identifies grain identification numbers and diameters. TEM-measured Miller-Bravais crystallographic indices (hkil) for shocked quartz are marked and labeled as planar deformation features (PDFs), which are microscopic, parallel lamellae in quartz that form under high-pressure shock conditions typically associated with hypervelocity impacts; these features range in width from less than 1 to 2 micrometers. Planar fractures or PFs range from 5 to >10 µm.

The YDIH also suggests that this cosmic event was linked to a phenomenon often referred to as “impact winter”—a prolonged period of cooler temperatures caused by dust and aerosols injected into the atmosphere, blocking sunlight. The combination of these climate changes, along with fires triggered by the impact’s shockwaves, would have drastically altered ecosystems across North America. As the study suggests, “These sites are among the best-documented in North America, each providing crucial evidence of an interrelationship between the collapse of the Clovis technocomplex and the extinction of the megafauna.”

Shocked Quartz: The Key Indicator

Shocked quartz grains are a critical piece of evidence in confirming the occurrence of a cosmic airburst or impact. These grains, which exhibit unique structural features like glass-filled fractures and lamellae, are produced under conditions of extreme heat and pressure, such as those generated during nuclear explosions or asteroid impacts. The team behind the PLOS ONE study utilized a suite of advanced techniques, including electron microscopy and energy dispersive spectroscopy, to identify these grains at three pivotal archaeological sites in the Southwestern United States.

Location of study sites in California, Arizona, and New Mexico. The figure was adapted from data provided by the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), retrieved from https://apps.nationalmap.gov/viewer/ on 01/28/2025. USGS data are in the public domain. This figure is published under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License (CC BY 4.0).

At sites like Blackwater Draw and Murray Springs, shocked quartz was found in layers directly associated with the Younger Dryas Boundary (YDB) layer, a stratigraphic marker that is rich in other impact proxies like microspherules, platinum, and soot. This finding provides clear evidence that a cosmic event, potentially an airburst from a comet, struck the Earth at the time of the YD onset. As the researchers concluded, “The presence of airburst/impact-related materials at these key locations strengthens the temporal and spatial link between the proposed cosmic event and major ecological and cultural changes.”

This figure summarizes the stratigraphic context and proxy evidence for a potential Younger Dryas impact event near Arlington Canyon, a well-dated coastal site on Santa Rosa Island. (A) Location in Southwestern USA (lat/long: 33.990333°N, 120.1580555°W). (B) Aerial view of the site. (C) This profile is exposed on a 5-m-high cliff of a low terrace cut by a stream ~2 km inland from the NW coast of Santa Rosa Island. Detailed stratigraphy and chronology are in Kennett et al. [63]. The 44-cm-thick YDB layer at the cliff base contains proxy abundance peaks in a black silty mud layer. (D) All proxy abundance peaks are significantly higher than background concentrations. The darker blue horizontal bar represents the YDB layer with a Bayesian-modeled radiocarbon age of 12.8 ka (revised range: 12,875−12,775 cal BP) [48]; the lighter blue bar represents the upward distribution of YDB proxies considered to be reworked (SI, Table S5 in S1 File). The graph depicts a new proxy from this study: glass-filled fractured quartz at an abundance of 5 grains in ~8,000 quartz grains on a 27 x 46 mm slide with none above. Other proxies from previous studies: (E) Microspherules from Wittke et al. [44]. (F) Nanodiamonds [49,54,88]. (G) Carbon microspherules from biomass burning [44,63]. (H) Soot/aciniform carbon from biomass burning [12,24,89]. (I) Platinum [45]. Panel A is courtesy of the U.S. Geological Survey, accessed at https://apps.nationalmap.gov/viewer/ on 01/28/2025. Panel B is courtesy of the Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, the Jon B. Lovelace Collection of California Photographs in Carol M Highsmith’s America Project; the photo is in the public domain.

The Megafauna Extinctions and Clovis Collapse

One of the most striking consequences of the Younger Dryas event was the sudden extinction of over 70% of North America’s megafauna, including iconic species like the mammoth, the mastodon, and the saber-toothed cat. The timing of these extinctions, coinciding almost precisely with the onset of the YD, has long puzzled scientists. While climate change and overhunting by early human populations have been proposed as potential causes, the new evidence for a cosmic impact offers an alternative explanation. The YDIH suggests that the environmental aftermath of a cosmic event—encompassing climate cooling, fires, and ecosystem disruptions—created an inhospitable environment for these large animals, pushing them to extinction.

Equally perplexing is the sudden disappearance of the Clovis culture, known for its distinctive stone tools and widespread presence across North America. This culture, associated with Paleoindian populations, appears to have collapsed around the same time as the megafaunal extinctions. The PLOS ONE study highlights this cultural shift, noting that “The presence of airburst/impact-related materials at these key locations strengthens the temporal and spatial link between the proposed cosmic event and major ecological and cultural changes.” The Clovis technocomplex, which had once flourished, appears to have rapidly disbanded as human populations either died off or reorganized in response to the altered environment.



