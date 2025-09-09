Scientists Unveil Carbon-14 Diamond Battery Designed to Deliver Power for 5,700 Years Without Recharging

Scientists are developing a new type of nuclear diamond battery capable of generating power continuously for thousands of years, without ever needing to be recharged. The technology, described by researchers at the University of Bristol in early studies and now pursued by start-ups such as NDB Inc., embeds radioactive carbon inside a synthetic diamond, creating what they describe as a long-lived and inherently safe power source.

A Battery Powered by Radioactive Carbon

At the heart of the innovation lies carbon-14, a radioactive isotope produced in graphite blocks from nuclear reactors. With a half-life of around 5,730 years, carbon-14 releases a steady trickle of energy as it decays. By encasing it within a lab-grown diamond, researchers discovered they could not only convert this energy into electricity but also use the diamond itself as a protective shield to prevent harmful radiation from escaping.

Dr. Tom Scott, who led early experiments at Bristol, told the BBC that the diamond battery “would have no moving parts, no emissions, and require no maintenance,” adding that it could serve as a safe way to repurpose nuclear waste. While the power output of each cell is tiny, the near-eternal lifespan makes it uniquely suited for low-energy devices that cannot be easily recharged or replaced.

Game-Changer for Space Exploration

One of the most immediate applications is in space technology. Conventional solar panels struggle in shadowed regions or beyond the reach of the Sun’s rays, while radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs), used in missions like Voyager and Curiosity, rely on scarce and tightly regulated plutonium-238. A diamond battery, light and stable, could keep spacecraft instruments running for centuries, offering a potential solution for missions to the outer planets or even interstellar probes.

NASA has already signaled interest in alternative long-duration power supplies, as outlined in its radioisotope power systems strategy. Experts say that if scalable, the diamond battery could drastically cut reliance on traditional RTGs, though its relatively low power density remains a major limitation.

Beyond Space: Medical and Everyday Use

Back on Earth, the idea of a battery that never needs charging sparks obvious interest for consumer electronics and medical devices. A pacemaker powered by such a battery, for example, could operate for decades without replacement surgery. Similarly, environmental sensors placed in remote or hazardous areas could collect data indefinitely without human intervention.

Start-up NDB Inc., based in California, has claimed in press briefings that its prototypes could eventually deliver higher power outputs, potentially extending the concept to mobile devices like smartphones or laptops. But independent testing and peer-reviewed data remain limited, and many experts caution against overhyping commercial timelines.

Technical Hurdles and Public Perception

While the science appears sound, significant challenges remain. Manufacturing synthetic diamonds at scale is costly, and handling radioactive material—even if safely contained—carries regulatory hurdles. Public perception is another obstacle. Although the diamond encasement effectively blocks radiation, convincing consumers to carry a “nuclear battery” in their pocket is a marketing problem that science alone cannot solve.

Still, the promise of a 5,000-year battery continues to draw attention from researchers, governments, and industry leaders alike. As Professor Scott noted in his early findings, published through the University of Bristol, the key lies in demonstrating safety and reliability: “The amount of radiation escaping from a diamond battery is less than that emitted by the human body.”