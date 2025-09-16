Scientists Unlock the Secrets of Odd Radio Circles

Astronomers continue to unravel the cosmic mysteries surrounding odd radio circles (ORCs), a class of enigmatic radio sources. A recent study, led by researchers from Ruhr University Bochum, explores a newly identified ORC—ORC J0356–4216—using advanced radio spectropolarimetric techniques. These observations, outlined in a pre-print study available on arXiv, offer crucial insights into the potential origins of these elusive and massive radio rings.

What Are Odd Radio Circles?

Odd radio circles are colossal structures of radio waves that appear as bright, circular rings in the sky. They were first discovered relatively recently, and very few examples have been observed so far. Unlike many other cosmic objects, ORCs cannot be detected in visible, infrared, or X-ray wavelengths—only in radio frequencies. These peculiar objects have sparked much debate among astronomers regarding their origin, as their defining properties do not align with known astronomical phenomena. The most distinctive feature of ORCs is their highly symmetric, ring-like shape, which makes them stand out from other cosmic structures.

ORC J0356–4216, discovered in October 2023 with the MeerKAT telescope, is one of the few such objects to be studied in greater depth. This discovery has provided fresh data that may be key in solving the mystery of their origins. By observing this object, scientists hope to gain a clearer understanding of why such massive, circular radio emissions occur and how they form in the first place.

MeerKAT 1.28 GHz background map showing ORC J0356–4216 and the host galaxy. Credit: arXiv (2025). DOI: 10.48550/arxiv.2509.04981

The Double-Ring Structure of ORC J0356–4216

One of the most striking features of ORC J0356–4216 is its double-ring structure. Measuring about two arcminutes across—equivalent to 2.18 million light-years in physical size—the object consists of two concentric rings of radio emissions. This massive scale places ORC J0356–4216 among the largest known radio structures in the universe. The rings are symmetrical and show distinct polarization characteristics, which are essential for understanding the nature of the emissions.

This double-lobed morphology is not a random pattern. Instead, the researchers found that the polarization characteristics suggest a specific origin. “In the case of ORC J0356–4216, the observed double-lobed morphology and polarization characteristics are more readily explained by relic emission from previous AGN activity or jet-driven outflows. The WISE colors are consistent with the host being an AGN in an elliptical galaxy. Given the available data, an AGN-related origin appears to be the more consistent interpretation,” the researchers conclude.

These findings point to a possible connection between the ring structures and the activity of an active galactic nucleus (AGN), a supermassive black hole at the center of a galaxy that can expel powerful jets of material. This connection may explain the circular shapes of the radio emissions and their polarized nature, providing a new perspective on the relationship between AGN activity and large-scale cosmic structures.

Unveiling the Possible Origins of ORC J0356–4216

Understanding the origins of ORC J0356–4216 requires a closer examination of the conditions that could produce such an unusual structure. Two primary hypotheses have emerged: one suggests that the radio emissions are the remnant of past AGN activity, while the other proposes that they may result from large-scale shock waves caused by interactions or mergers between galaxies. The study’s observations seem to favor the AGN-related theory, as the object’s characteristics match those seen in AGN-driven outflows and relic emissions from past galactic activity.

The study of the polarization properties of the ORC is particularly revealing. The researchers measured the degree of polarization through the rings, noting that it ranged between 20% and 30%. The degree of polarization, combined with the orientation of the magnetic field, strongly supports the idea of jet-driven outflows as the source of these emissions. The researchers speculate that the elliptical galaxy hosting the ORC may have once been much more active, possibly undergoing significant AGN-related processes in the distant past.

Given these findings, the most plausible explanation for ORC J0356–4216 appears to be a remnant emission from an AGN phase. The current inactivity of the AGN, combined with the specific properties of the radio emissions, suggests that the galaxy’s central supermassive black hole may no longer be as active as it once was, but the traces of its past activity remain imprinted on the cosmic landscape.

The Role of Galaxy Mergers and Shocks

While the AGN hypothesis is currently favored, the possibility of large-scale shock waves caused by galaxy mergers or interactions cannot be dismissed. The dynamic processes involved in galaxy collisions—such as shock waves, gas compression, and the merging of supermassive black holes—can produce dramatic effects on the surrounding environment. Such interactions could create ripples in the fabric of space, much like the shock waves produced by the collision of two massive objects.

The study of ORC J0356–4216 could provide valuable insights into the role of galaxy mergers in shaping cosmic structures. The possibility that these rings are the result of a shock wave generated by such an event opens new questions about the broader implications of galaxy dynamics. Are ORCs common in galaxy clusters undergoing mergers? Do they indicate a specific phase in the life cycle of galaxies that have recently collided?